Harley-Davidson Make the Street Range of Motorcycles Available to the Indian Armed Forces Through Canteen

Harley-Davidson always find a way or another to remain in the news. In the latest turn of events, Harley-Davidson India announced that the BSVI-compliant Street 750 and Street Rod will be retailed at special prices through Canteen Store Departments (CSD) for armed forces personnel across the country. As on date, both motorcycles will be on sale for the armed forces, ex-servicemen and their dependents in India. With this initiative, servicemen who have long dreamed of owning a Harley will gain access to the brand. This would turn good fortunes for the American brand by sending out a noble statement in the Indian masses.

This isn’t the first time that H-D has done something for the Indian Army. They have a long-standing relationship with the armed forces. In India, Harley-Davidson also launched a special Harley Owners Group (H.O.G) chapter dedicated to the defence officers – the Armed Forces H.O.G. Chapter. The members of this Chapter, comprising both serving and veteran members from all departments of the forces – ride together sharing the bond of freedom. In 2017, Harley-Davidson announced the launch of its exclusive storage facility in India for its Armed Forces H.O.G. Chapter. In the unique initiative, the company extended assistance to the members of Armed Forces H.O.G. Chapter by providing them with free and safe custody of motorcycles across selective Harley-Davidson dealerships in the country.

Commenting on the initiative, Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director – Asia Emerging Markets and India, Harley-Davidson, said, “Harley-Davidson shares a long-term alliance with the armed forces across the globe. With both Street motorcycles being included in the inventory at CSD in India, we look forward to providing more access to members of the armed forces and seeing more members of the forces fulfil their desire to own a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.”

The street range of motorcycles are the most affordable ones from the American lifestyle motorcycle brand. They are also the most renowned and famous motorcycles and associating them with the Indian armed forces is surely going to work in the favour of Harley-Davidson. This also shows that they are pretty concerned about their image in the Indian market and want to send out a good statement.