BS6 Diesel Cars Under INR 10 Lakh

With the BS6 emission norms about to be enforced in less than two weeks, most manufacturers have introduced their updated cars. However, in the affordable category, some bestsellers have become petrol-only models, and now, only a handful of BS6 diesel cars are available if all you wish to spend is INR 10 lakh and nothing more. Here are your options:

Ford Figo

A thoroughly enjoyable car for the driver, the Ford Figo continues to offer a diesel variant in the BS6 era. In the absence of the likes of the diesel-powered Polo and the Swift, the Figo is now a clear choice for the enthusiast and also for those who want a torquey, fun-to-drive and efficient hatchback.

Engine: 1.5-litre (100PS/215Nm)

Diesel Price: Rs 6.86 lakh to Rs 7.85 lakh (ex-showroom India)

Ford Freestyle

A jacked-up version of the Figo with added ground clearance the Freestyle is a great choice if you want all the qualities of the Figo with more practicality. Like its siblings, the Freestyle misses out on automatic transmission. However, it does offer many safety features such as Electronic Safety Program(ESP), traction control and Hill Launch Assist.

Engine: 1.5-litre (100PS/215Nm)

Diesel Price: Rs 7.34 lakh to Rs 8.19 lakh (ex-showroom India)

Ford Aspire

The Aspire comes with the same powertrain as the Freestyle, however, for its 3-box form, offers the added convenience of a separate boot. In our books, it still is the most proportioned compact sedan out there. Like its siblings and most cars which wear the Blue Oval on their faces, the Aspire is a lot of fun behind the wheel, yet, practical and efficient.

Engine: 1.5-litre (100 PS / 215 Nm)

Price: Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 8.34 lakh (ex-showroom India)

Tata Altroz

The Altroz is the latest hatchback from Tata Motors that was launched in India in January this year. It is offered with both petrol and diesel engines, however, misses out on Automatic Transmission. Some of the salient features of Altroz are – the 90-degree door open, a roomy and feature-rich cabin and looks which are truly impressive. The diesel engine might not be the most refined out there, however, the Altroz makes up for that with the fact that it received a five-star safety rating for adult occupant protection and a three-star safety rating for child occupant protection from Global NCAP

Engine: 1.5-Litre (90 PS / 200 Nm)

Price: Rs. 6.99 Lakh to Rs 9.34 Lakh (ex-showroom India)

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon recently underwent a facelift and comes with a full makeover upfront, featuring sharper aesthetics. The updated Nexon also adds new features such as a sunroof, digital instrument cluster, and connected car technology. Unlike its hatchback sibling, the Altroz, the Nexon does offer the convenience of an automatic transmission — and that too with both petrol and diesel options. And like the Altroz, the Nexon has a five star and three-star safety rating from Global NCAP, for adult and child occupants, respectively.

Engine: 1.5-litre (110PS / 260Nm)

Diesel Price: Rs 8.45 lakh to Rs 12.70 lakh (ex-showroom India)

Hyundai Aura

The latest offering from Hyundai, the Aura was launched recently in India as a compact sedan in the sub-4 metre space. It is based on the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios which was quite well received at the time of its launch. Not only does it get a BS6 diesel and petrol engine, but it also offers an automatic transmission. The engine is free-revving and one of the most refined small capacity diesel engines fitted under a car’s hood.

Engine: 1.2-litre (75 PS/190 Nm)

Diesel Price: Rs 7.73 lakh to Rs 9.22 lakh (ex-showroom India)

Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze was recently updated with a BS6 diesel engine, thus allowing it to make it to the list. The Amaze’s 1.5-litre diesel engine is mated with a manual or an automatic transmission. Its the only diesel car in the sub-Rs 10 lakh category to be offered with a conventional torque converter.

Engine: 1.5-litre (100PS/200Nm)/(80PS/160Nm for automatic)

Diesel Price: Rs 7.55 lakh to Rs 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom India)

Ford EcoSport

The EcoSport ignited the excitement in the sub-4 metre SUV segment when it was launched way back in 2012. However, this Ford C-SUV has continued to deliver the goods throughout all that time. At a time when manufacturers are discontinuing diesel engines, Ford continues to offer the EcoSport with a diesel engine that meets the latest emission norms.

Engine: 1.5-litre (100PS/215Nm)

Diesel Price: Rs 8.54 lakh to Rs 11.58 lakh

Hyundai Venue

A feature-rich and popular compact SUV, the Venue offers multiple engine options, three to be precise. To get past BS6 norms, this Hyundai now comes fitted with the same engine as the one fitted on the Seltos and the new Creta. However, for its application under the hood of the Venue, it has been detuned to make less power.

Engine: 1.5-litre CRDI (100 PS / 240 Nm)

Diesel Price: Rs 8.10 lakh to Rs 11.40 lakh