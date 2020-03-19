Droom Introduces Corona Shield Service To Make Vehicles Virus-Proof

Taking a major step towards combating the ongoing coronavirus contagion, Droom, an online automobile transactional marketplace has launched Droom Health. Under the initiative, the brand will offer Antimicrobial Surface Protections shield for cars and two-wheelers. Proven to be effective against SARS and other droplet-based viruses for up to 4 months, this treatment for automobiles starts at less than INR 999.

Droom Corona Shield treatment for automobiles is the technology that guards surfaces against harmful microbes by inhibiting the growth of microorganisms such as bacteria, algae, yeast, mold, and mildew. The technology polymerizes (bonds) to any surface resulting in a strong, durable, invisible and effective barrier with a long history of safe use. This protective layer can provide an extra level of hygiene protection & biological risk management with a 99.99% microbial reduction rate.

Droom’s Corona Shield uses AEGIS Microbe Shield technology. The shield can deeply sanitize the cars to control the growth of microorganisms that can potentially transfer from surface-to-surface. Currently, the service is available in Delhi and based on the response, will expand its reach to other cities and states.

As part of its Corona Shield Service, Droom is offering below as introductory pricing Mentioned Below

2 Wheeler Bike/Scooter – INR 499

2 Wheeler SuperBike – INR 699

Hatchback – INR 999

Sedan – INR 1399

SUVs/Luxury – INR 1799

The efficacy of the treatment will be valid for 4 months, provided that the car does not undergo high-pressure cleaning within this duration. Speaking on the new service launch, Akshay Singh, VP, Enterprise & Strategy at Droom said, “The accumulation of bacteria on frequently touched surfaces is the key to the transmission of any infection. COVID-19 or the coronavirus can live on a solid surface for up to 4 days, while other viruses can live up to 9 days. So, after 14 days of quarantine, when people are ready to step out of their houses, it is important to ensure that there is no virus left alive in their personal vehicles.”