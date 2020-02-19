BS6 Ford Figo, Aspire And Freestyle Introduced With Petrol And Diesel Engines

Cars with a small footprint, powered by a diesel engine, are fun. That statement is even truer when such cars come fixed with a Ford badge on their face. The fear of such fun cars disappearing altogether in the BS6 era was real. However, Ford India will continue to sell the BS6 Figo, Aspire and Freestyle with both petrol and diesel powertrains, and the best part is, the hike in price isn’t all that much.

After taking the industry by surprise with nearly unchanged prices for the 2020 Ford EcoSport, Ford today strengthened the value proposition of its products with the introduction of 2020 Figo, Freestyle & Aspire at attractive price points. Ready to conform to the Bharat Stage VI emission norms, the 2020 lineup delivers on Ford’s promise to ensure the power of choice to customers by continuing both petrol and diesel engines across all variants and models.

The 2020 Ford Figo is available at a starting price of INR 539,000 while the 2020 Ford Freestyle has been introduced at INR 589,000 for the base variant. The 2020 Ford Aspire will now be sold at a price tag starting from INR 599,000 with the top Titanium+ variant revised to INR 744,000 from INR 782,400 for petrol and INR 834,000 from INR 862,400 for diesel. The Ford Aspire lineup also includes a diesel entry variant especially created for fleet owners, priced at INR 707,000. The 2020 Ford Freestyle Titanium+ will also see a revision in prices to INR 729,000 from INR 756,400 for petrol and INR 819,000 from INR 836,900 for diesel.

The 2020 Ford Figo, Freestyle & Aspire lineup will offer standard 3-year or 100,000 KM factory warranty. The 3-year standard warranty further compliments all Ford cars’ benchmark ownership costs and longer service intervals of 10,000 KM. Apart from promising segment-best ownership costs and attractive purchase price, all three models will offer Ford’s globally-renowned mobility and connectivity solution – FordPass – at no additional cost. FordPass will be available as a standard feature across all BSVI compliant Ford cars.

Ford owners will be able to perform several vehicle operations — like locking or unlocking a vehicle, know remaining fuel levels & distance to empty & locating their vehicle– remotely, via the FordPass app. Existing Ford owners too will be able to use FordPass app to locate dealers, find directions, access service history at the touch of a button. Below are some highlights of the 2020 Ford Figo, Freestyle and Aspire:

BS6 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine that delivers 100 PS power and 215 Nm of Torque

1.2-liter Ti-VCT petrol engine that delivers segment-best 96 PS of power & 119 Nm of torque

Five-speed manual transmission for both engines

Up to six airbags for enhanced protection for the driver and as well as passengers

A touchscreen-based, infotainment system & embedded navigation on most variants

Class-leading convenience with driver assistance features like automatic headlamps, electrochromic mirror, rain-sensing wipers, push-button start and scores of other intuitive features

Commenting on this introduction, Anurag Mehrotra, President & Managing Director, Ford India, said, “We have been working relentlessly to make our products surprisingly affordable – both at the point of sale and service. Thanks to increased localization & alignment of features, we have been able to keep the prices virtually unchanged, thereby passing on the benefits to consumers directly.”

Listed below is a price list comparing the BS6 models to their BS4 versions. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi: