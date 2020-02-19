Maxxis Tyres Become OEM Supplier For Yamaha India’s 125cc Scooters

In a recent announcement, Maxxis India, the tyre manufacturing company, has announced its partnership with Yamaha for providing tyres as an OEM partner. As of now, the gearless scooters from Yamaha’s stable, namely Yamaha Ray ZR and Fascino will come shod with Maxxis tyres. The specifications of the tyres which will come with these offerings are Fr: 90/90 -12 M6307 and Rr: 110/90-10 M6220. While the BS6 compliant Yamaha Ray ZR StreetRally and Rally 125 FI will come with tyre specification Fr: 90/90-12 M6309 and Rr: 110/90-10M6310.

To meet the requirements of these scooters, Maxxis has already started the production. The tyres will be of dual-purpose quality. They will be adequate for city riding as well as for off-roading too. They are designed with 20% lower rolling resistance. Now that Maxxis tyres are associated with Yamaha, their products will be available at select Yamaha and Maxxis dealerships across India. Apart from this, these tyres will be an OE fitment to Yamaha scooters. Maxxis India also conducted training sessions across India to pass on the technical know-how. These training sessions were organised at over 1700 Maxxis dealers.

The Indian market is touted to play a vital role in achieving Maxxis’s global vision to become one of the top 5 tyre manufacturer in the world by 2026. Maxxis India is targeting to capture a market share of at least 15% of India’s two-wheeler tyre market by 2023. Apart from catering to the domestic tyre market, the product portfolio from the Sanand facility will be exported to South Asia and will further expand to Africa and Middle East countries in the coming years. The company also has plans to set up 5 more plants in India which will also cater to the 4-wheeler tyres market. Maxxis currently serves as an OEM tyre supplier to Honda, Hero Moto Corp, Yamaha Motors (Two-Wheelers), Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Tata and Jeep in India. Maxxis Rubber India has been selected as the original equipment tyre supplier to India’s number one selling model, Honda Activa, since 2015.

Commenting on the event, Mr Bing-Lin Wu, Marketing Head, Maxxis India, said, “We are extremely excited about this partnership. As the development unfolds, Maxxis and Yamaha will steer this partnership to provide the best of synergies in one product for the customers. As we begin our 5th year of operations in India, this association will further strengthen our portfolio for scooter tyres in India. We are hopeful that the relationship will help us create a new market for Maxxis Tyres and penetrate deeper into rural markets. We look forward to a long-standing and a fruitful association with Yamaha.”