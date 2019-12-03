BS6 Compliant Mahindra XUV300 Petrol Introduced

A premium offering in the compact SUV space, the Mahindra XUV300 is now available with a BS6 compliant petrol engine. The BS6 version of the XUV300 will be available on all its 1.2-litre turbo petrol offerings. Prices for the XUV300 Petrol W4 BS6 starts at Rs 8.30 lacs, ranging up to Rs 11.84 lacs for W8 PM BS6. These are ex-showroom prices, same price across the Country. The official information states that Mahindra is proactively transitioning its mobility portfolio to BS6 emission standards in a phased manner, well ahead of the statutory timeline of April 1, 2020. There is no other change on the BS6 compliant XUV300, except for the ones which make the engine emit considerably lesser amounts of carbon monoxide and NOx.

The XUV300’s BS6 compliant diesel engine could also be introduced shortly. Commenting on the introduction of the first BS6 vehicle, Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “We are delighted to launch our first BS 6 vehicle. It is a milestone in our BS6 transition journey. Despite tight timelines, we along with our suppliers, have met the challenging requirements of these tighter emission norms, much ahead of the stipulated timeline. We will progressively upgrade our entire range with cleaner emissions technology.”

In terms of new products and upgrades, Mahindra is working on the next-gen XUV500 and the Thar, which are expected to be introduced next year. The new-gen Thar will be more modern, meet all the new safety and emission norms and will be bigger in proportions than the outgoing example. On the other hand, the next-gen XUV500 will also carry a lot of new updates and could be shared with Mahindra’s partner – Ford India. The latter could introduce their version of the SUV, which won’t be just a badge-engineered job, but could also carry tweaks to retain the Blue Oval’s DNA.

BS6 versions of the Alturas and most other recently-launched Mahindra vehicles are also being tested and will be launched before the new norms are implemented. Unlike the previous transition of norms, this time, car and bike manufacturers are clearing their existing inventory well before time and are introducing BS6 products, way in advance. Diesel-powered cars which are BS6 compliant will be substantially more expensive than their BS4 versions and if you have been wanting to buy one, now is the time.