The New Jaguar F-Type Is Here And It Looks Angry

One of the most beautiful cars of current times, the Jaguar F-Type has been squeezed with some lime since Ian Callum’s brilliance was first introduced to the World, seven years ago. The update is evolutionary and the while it still is unmistakably an F-Type, its face has lost the vertical charm and new design elements are all about highlighting the width and the length of the bonnet. Good thing they haven’t changed much at the back since the F-Type still has one of the most desirable derrieres out there. The taillights do get ‘chicane’ graphics though.

An already wide car, to further accentuate the width, the new Jaguar F-Type gets horizontally-placed, super-slim, pixel LED headlights which have been embedded with ice-hockey stick-shaped, J-pattern daytime lights. The front grille is larger, sits lower and gets a new mesh pattern. The long bonnet gets a power bulge in the middle and vents while wheels follow a style which strikes a balance between looking rich and sporty.

In terms of performance, all engines – 300 PS turbocharged four-cylinder, 380PS supercharged V6 and 450PS and 575 PS supercharged V8s – feature active exhaust systems, which are switchable either as an option or as standard. Customers who choose the 450 PS or 575 PS supercharged V8s benefit from the new Quiet Start function, which ensures a more subtle, refined sound as the electrically-actuated bypass valves in the rear silencer remain closed until they automatically open up under load.

The new 450PS supercharged V8 develops its maximum torque of 580Nm from just 2,500rpm. It is offered with a choice of all-wheel drive and – for purists – rear-wheel drive. Both versions can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 4.4 seconds, and reach a maximum speed of 285 km/h. For the top of the range all-wheel-drive F-Type R, Jaguar has raised the output from the supercharged V8 to 575PS and 700Nm (up from 550PS and 680Nm respectively). The sprint to 100 km/h takes just 3.5 seconds, while maximum speed is an electronically-limited 300 km/h. The British sports car also gets new adaptive dampers, springs, anti-roll bars and stiffer rear knuckles and ball joints, all promising to deliver greater agility and responsiveness.

The transmission on the V8 models takes all the learning accrued from the development of the limited-edition Jaguar XE SV Project 8. It has been recalibrated to offer a more engaging experience and crisper gear changes when the driver commands shifts manually via the steering wheel-mounted paddles or the SportShift gear selector. Inside the cabin, the materials used are rich and new details include monogram stitch patterns in the seats and door trims, Jaguar Leaper motifs in the headrests, and subtle ‘Jaguar Est.1935’ markings on the centre console finisher, glovebox release button surround, and seatbelt guides.

Also Read: Jaguar XE Facelift To Be Unveiled In India Tomorrow

The 12.3-inch reconfigurable HD TFT instrument cluster offers a choice of different displays, including full map mode and the default mode is characterised by the large central rev counter. The hi-def Touch Pro infotainment system is compatible with Apple CarPlay as standard and its Smartphone Pack includes Android Auto and Baidu CarLife, depending on market applicability, as standard. If you somehow manage to get tired of listening to pops and crackles, there are two Meridian sound systems on offer.