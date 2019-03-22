British Brand GoZero To Launch Two Electric Bicycles In India

The electric revolution is such, it now also has pedalling power within its touch. Electric bicycles are picking up some traction in India and the latest to offer two new electrically-assisted bicycles is GoZero. The brand will launch its ‘One’ and ‘Mile’ e-bikes by mid-march 2019 in New Delhi. After one year of design & technology development in Birmingham, United Kingdom, GoZero is expanding its global reach into India, one of the largest bicycle market in the world.

To introduce the products in the market, GoZero has partnered up with Kirti Solar based in Kolkata, for the development and manufacturing of current & future products, utilizing the global supply chain to “Make in India”. As a part of the association, Kirti Solar has invested USD 250,000 in GoZero Mobility. The GoZero One is powered by a 400Wh lithium battery pack which is optimized to provide 60 Kms of range on a single charge. On the other hand, the GoZero Mile is powered by a 300Wh lithium battery pack which provides a 45 kms range.

Both are specialized e-bikes come with multi-modes of operation giving users the freedom to choose the way of riding – Throttle, Peddle Assist, Cruise Mode, Walk Mode and Manual Peddle. Both bicycles get a rear hardtail and front suspension along with digital displays. Established players like Hero bicycles among others already offer such solutions and it isn’t unusual to see savvy users warming up pretty nicely to these green commuting solutions.

On expansion into the Indian market, GoZero Mobility CEO, Ankit Kumar said “With the significant focus by the Government of India towards Electric Mobility especially 2-wheelers, we see this as an appropriate time for us to be here. E-bikes globally are playing a major role allowing the user to commute faster and contribute towards curbing pollution & reducing traffic congestion. In the last few weeks, we have seen the worst of AQI in cities like New Delhi, this is an alarming situation and requires immediate attention. We see E-bikes to play a major role in transforming the way we commute in India. GoZero is determined to offer products with optimum performance and create a green-way to commute.”