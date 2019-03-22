Benelli Receives over 150 Bookings of the TRK 502 Within 15 Days of Launch

Back in their second innings in India, the Italian brand Benelli is on the right track to establish itself in the Indian market again. Partnered up with Mahavir group this time around, the brand recently launched two new adventure motorcycles in the Indian market, the TRK 502 and the TRK 502X. The company is happy to announce the two bikes have garnered a total of 150 bookings of the motorcycle. Benelli has announced that they received 85 units of the TRK 502X and 65 units of the TRK 502 models. The bookings of the bikes are now open at your nearest dealer and for convenience, the brand will also accept bookings of the bikes online for a booking amount of INR 10,000.

If you happen to book the bike before the 31st of March, Benelli will also give a voucher for INR 10,000, which can be redeemed for official Benelli merchandise and accessories when customers take delivery of their machines. Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India said, “We are indeed delighted to receive record bookings for the Benelli TRK 502X and TRK 502 models within a short period of the launch and this has boosted our confidence towards launching new models in India in the near future. As per our commitment to our customers in India, we are continuously evaluating the opportunities to grow our network and offer a more diversified portfolio of products through our eminent dealers”

The brand recently introduced eight new dealers to its network in the month of March, taking the dealership count of the brand up to 18 in the country. Benelli has launched new facilities in Vijayawada, Goa, Delhi, Mangalore, Kolkata, Guwahati, Vadodara and Chennai. Benelli will be setting up 40 dealerships in India, by the end of 2019. Currently, the brand has a total of 5 models on sale in the Indian market. The model lineup comprises TNT 300, 302R both of which come with the in-line two-cylinder 300cc engine. The TNT 600i comes with an in-line 4-cylinder 600 cc engine and the latest additions, the TRK 502 and the TRK 502X powered by a 500 cc in-line two-cylinder engine.