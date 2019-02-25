Ather To Offer Electric Scooters on Lease For Citizens of Bengaluru

Buying a new vehicle, be it a scooter or a car, marks a huge investment of one’s hard earned money. It is but obvious that someone putting so much money, wants to be sure of the decision they made. Maybe, this is why electric scooters are yet to gain traction in our country. Not only are they more expensive than their standard, petrol-powered counterparts, but they are yet to prove themselves in our market. Maybe this is why Ather, a startup which makes 2 of the finest electric scooters in our country, is now offering their scooters on a lease basis. This facility, however, is only available in the city of Bengaluru, the only place where this brand currently caters to.

The scooters can be leased for a minimum time period of 13 months and the maximum time period is 36 months. To start the leasing of the scooters, one has to pay a small refundable deposit to obtain the scooter, followed by a nominal rent fee on either a monthly or quarterly basis. The deposit would be returned at the end of the lease period, where customers can decide whether to return the scooter or buy it by paying up an additional fee, which depends on the deposit paid and the rent plan one has selected. The minimum deposit amount for the Ather 340 is INR 30,000 whereas the same for the Ather 450 is INR 40,000. The scooters on lease also come with a free service subscription, making sure the scooters are in their best health during the ownership period.

Ather has 2 scooters to offer, the 340 and the 450. Both these bikes are the same when it comes to design and equipment on offer, they even offer the same paint schemes. The only difference between the two is the battery pack and motor packed by them. The 450 is the more powerful offering with a power output of 5.4 kW and 20.5 Nm. The Ather 340, on the other hand, generates about 4.4 kW and a maximum twist of 20 Nm. Both these scooters have a tremendous amount of features on offer including GPS, disc brakes, an inertial measurement unit (IMU), cloud connectivity and much more. There is no doubt that these are the scooters of the future and if you were hesitating to buy them till now, maybe leasing them out os the perfect way to go.