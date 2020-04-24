Bridgestone India Extends Support By Providing PPE & Lifesaving Kits

Part of its commitment to society which evolves from the core values of “Our Way to Serve”, Bridgestone India undertook initiatives to lessen the hardships of those impacted by the coronavirus. Bridgestone India reached out to hospitals, stranded migrant labours and stranded truck drivers in the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand covering major industrial cities such as Pune, Indore, Dhar, Nanded, Aurangabad, Ranchi, Mumbai.

In this pandemic, Bridgestone India has reached out to hospitals from rural to urban areas in Pune, Indore and Dhar by supplying over 10,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including 7820 complete sets. Bridgestone India through its relief work has fed approx. 1, 65,000 meals to stranded migrant workers and provided 3,744 truckers with emergency survival kits inclusive of grocery and personal safety items and hygiene products for 15 days.

The entire relief work was planned by Bridgestone India’ s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) team in collaboration with Rotary Club of Pune and Samaan Social Development Society, Indore. Additionally, volunteers from fleets and employees from Bridgestone India also extended their support. As part of ‘I-Serve’ employee volunteering initiative, Bridgestone India employees are at the forefront of the relief operations and have contributed PPEs and safety kit for frontline workers. Many have taken efforts at their personal level to support stranded people with food supplies in various parts of our country. In response to a call by Mahratta Chambers of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) to help their Pune Platform COVID19 response team, Bridgestone India has also contributed Rupees Fifty Lacs which will be used for relief operations in and around Pune.

“Bridgestone India is committed to supporting the emergency need of society. Providing Personal Protective Equipment for medical and paramedical staff is the dire need of the hour. Also, migrant workers and stranded truckers in various parts of the country are in need of urgent attention. Providing life-saving kits to these communities can ensure their safety. We are trying to reach the people through various efforts and it is our way to serve” said Parag Satpute Managing Director, Bridgestone India.