Brazil Gets Yamaha FZ25 Avengers Edition

The superhero industry, particularly Marvel has a huge potential and several other industries don’t miss out on any chance of tapping into it. The automotive industry seems to have acquired a taste of Marvel as Yamaha has launched the FZ 25 clad in Marvel superhero liveries. Sadly, it seems like the limited edition streetfighter motorcycles are going to be limited to Brazil only as the Japanese bikemaker has rolled them out to celebrate Yamaha’s 50th anniversary in Brazil. It was first displayed at an auto show in 2019 and marks the first partnership with Marvel.

More details

Although Yamaha displayed the models inspired by Iron Man, Spider-Man, Thor, and other Marvel heroes then, only Black Panther and Captain Marvel-inspired FZ 25 have managed to make the cut.

Not only this but Yamaha has also launched a Captain America-inspired Lander 250. Cosmetically, both the editions look spectacular and manage to stand apart from the sea of streetfighters available in the market today. For a Marvel fanboy, they would serve as the perfect addition to the garage. The Black Panther livery, as one might have guessed, features a glossy black and silver paint job with purple accents.

What makes it even more aesthetically pleasing are the inclusion of intricate details seen on the Wakandan hero’s suit. If you love the blonde-haired Captain Marvel, Yamaha has got your back! While the Black Panther edition of the Yamaha FZ25 looks stealthy, the Captain Marvel edition looks lively with a glossy navy blue and bright red paint job. It gets flashy graphics complete with the Star of Hala on the faux air intakes and the front fender. Both the editions remain the same mechanically.

Specs and price

While we have already received the updated version of the Yamaha FZ25, Brazil still has to make do with the pre-facelift version. The FZ25 is powered by the same 249cc, air-cooled single-cylinder engine producing 20.8PS and 20.1Nm. It also features dual-channel ABS and LED illumination. Talking about its pricing, Yamaha FZ25 Avengers Edition has been priced at 18,090 Brazilian Real which roughly translates to INR 2.45 lakh and is Rs 4200 cheaper than the standard model. On the other hand, the Lander 250 is retailed at 19,290 Brazilian Real, which is around INR 2.62 lakh.

Yamaha India’s ‘Customize your warrior’ programme

Yamaha India recently announced the introduction of the “color customization option” for its range of MT 15 motorcycles in India. The company’s new campaign is launched at the backdrop of various customers giving the thumbs up to the recent launch of the Ice Fluo-Vermillion color in MT 15, a popular variant which is currently available for booking. The company aims to entice a set of younger customers, with these attractive and new color customization options. Available only for the new purchases from the date of launch, the new Yamaha MT-15 aspirants can avail the option of building colors for their MT-15 by choosing from 11 unique combinations.

The vehicles will be made by Yamaha, based on the order received from the customers. According to Yamaha, the delivery will start from Jan 2021. However, the yellow color wheel model’s deliveries will start from Mar 2021. With this campaign, Yamaha MT15 will be available in 14 unique colors, out of which 3 existing standard colors will be readily available at the dealerships and for 11 new color combinations customers can place orders with India Yamaha motor through its authorized dealers.