2021 Yamaha R125 Gets Two New Colours Inspired From the R1

125cc performance-oriented motorcycles are considered to be great leaner’s tools. While the segment might not be that popular in our country, these pocket-rockets sell like hot cakes in some of the international markets. Their approachable power accompanied with premium cycle parts prove to be a great base for someone who wants to enter the world of motorcycling. The Yamaha R125 is one of the most popular 125cc faired motorcycles and the Japanese giant has now unveiled the 2021 iteration of the Yamaha R125.

As expected, it now draws power from a Euro5 compliant engine and to spice things up a little, Yamaha has also introduced two new liveries.

Cosmetically, it looks the same as before and looks identical to the R15 V3.0 that we have here. But to make the proposition look a bit modern than before, Yamaha has thrown in two new colour schemes which make the R125 look more ‘R’ than before as the colour schemes are inspired by its older faired siblings YZF-R6 and YZF-R1. The first new colour on offer in the new R125 is Racing Blue with the front fender and tail section in grey and body graphics on the fairing. The other colour option consists of full black with white lines on the front fairing and tail section. Yamaha has also kitted this colour with golden forks that increase its appeal. Moreover, the 2021 Yamaha R125 also comes with lever guards as standard accessory.

Underneath that sculpted fairing, sits the same 124.7cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine which now complies with the latest Euro-5 emission standards. The short-stroke motor is good enough to churn out 15 PS of power and 11.5 Nm of torque. This unit is paired with a 6-speed constant mesh gearbox.

The reason why the R125 is such a great learner’s tool is because of its stupendous steel delta box frame which is suspended by 41mm dia Upside-down telescopic fork at the front and link-type suspension type. Braking duties are handled by 292mm disc on front and 220mm disc at the rear. The 2021 Yamaha R125 rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with 100/80 section tyres at the front and 130/70 section tyres at the rear. Yamaha will officially launch the motorcycle in international markets sometime next month but we can’t expect the R125 to arrive in India. The R15 will continue to serve as the company’s entry-level fully-faired motorcycle in India