Bookings Open For The All-New Hyundai Creta

To be introduced on the 17th of March, 2020, the all-new Hyundai Creta will look to regain its top spot in the premium compact SUV space after it lost that position to its cousin, the Seltos. Bookings for the feature-loaded SUV are now open for a token amount of INR 25,000 at all Hyundai dealerships across India and Hyundai India’s website.

Commenting on the new Creta’s booking announcement, Mr Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Over the years, Hyundai Creta has set new benchmarks, becoming an iconic brand among Indian consumers and building a strong legacy with over 4.6 Lakh Happy Customers across India. It is time for the Creta to set new standards once again. We are confident that All-New Creta will captivate consumer interest and cater to the Ultimate Aspirations of the new age customer.”

Fitted with Hyundai’s connected car tech, Blue Link, the new Creta features 2 Tone Black & Greige Colour Scheme and Leatherette Upholstery. Ensuring a comfortable and feature-packed journey for its owners, the new Creta will offer a 2 Step reclining rear seat as well as Rear Window Sunshade to enhance passenger comfort and privacy. Hyundai has included features such as Drive Mode Select (Eco, Comfort & Sport) and Traction Control Modes (Snow, Sand & Mud). The 2020 Creta will be offered with 10 Colour Options (Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Lava Orange, Titan Grey, Deep Forest (Turbo Only), Galaxy Blue and Red Mulberry) including 2 Dual Tone (Polar White with Phantom Black and Lava Orange with Phantom Black) options.

The Creta will be offered with a choice of 3 engine options. The first choice will be a 1.5-litre BS6 petrol engine good for 115 PS @ 6,300 rpm and 147 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. It can be had paired with either a 6-speed manual or an IVT (Hyundai’s version of CVT). Another petrol engine, a 1.4-litre T-GDI petrol which cranks out 140 PS @ 6,000 rpm and 247 Nm of torque between 1,500 – 3,200 rpm will be on offer, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. A diesel engine will also be available in the form of a 1.5-litre U2 BS6 motor, which cranks out 115 PS @ 4,000 rpm and 255 Nm between 1,500 – 2,700 rpm. This engine will be offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AT.

The new Creta will be packed with features such as Voice-Enabled Smart Panoramic Sunroof, Trio Beam LED Headlamps, Advanced Blue Link, Electric Parking Brake, Bose Premium Sound System (8 Speakers), Drive & Traction Modes, Auto Healthy Air Purifier, 2 Step Rear Seat Reclining, Paddle Shifters and MT Remote Engine Start.