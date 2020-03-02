2020 Jeep Compass BS6 Diesel Automatic Video Review

The Jeep Compass diesel is now available with a BS6 engine and a much-needed automatic gearbox. The clutch-less luxury was only available with the range-topping Trailhawk version initially, however, has now been introduced for the Longitude and Limited Plus 4×4 trims. Both are offered at Rs 21.96 lakh and Rs 24.99 lakh respectively, considerably lesser than the Trailhawk’s price, which retails at Rs 26.80 lakh (All prices are ex-showroom). We spent some time with the updated Compass to tell you all about it in a video embedded below:

The BS6 2.0-litre Multijet engine still cranks out 171 Hp and 350 Nm of torque, paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox. An accomplished, go-anywhere vehicle, the Jeep Compass is the most fun-to-drive SUV in the segment and exudes great dynamic performance even on the black stuff. Talking about the new automatic variants, both get cruise control as standard and the engine for these variants has been specifically tuned for ease during city use and to enhance fuel efficiency. The automatic Jeep Compass diesel is rated for ARAI fuel efficiency number of 17 kmpl.

The updated engine is more refined compared to its BS4 form and even the power delivery has been tweaked for the initial lag to be reduced. There is a smooth build-up of power, starting from 1,400 rpm and the horses are now delivered in a linear manner. The Compass goes from 0 – 100 kmph in about 11.5 seconds and can hit a top whack of close to 200 kmph. The 9-speed automatic gearbox is smooth between shifts, however, isn’t in a hurry when it has to kick down when you hit the throttle hard. The box offers manual control through the stick and there are no pedals behind the wheel. In terms of fuel efficiency, the automatic Compass can return between 8-9 kmpl in the city and 14+ kmpl on the open road, which is commendable for a car of this class.

In terms of features, the Longitude 4×4 comes fitted with a 7-inch screen and reverse camera with dynamic guidelines, dual-zone air conditioning, passive entry and push-button start. Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, traction control, hill start assist, disc brakes on all four wheels, electric parking brake and frequency damped suspension. On the other hand, the Limited Plus 4×4 gets a larger 8.4-inch UConnect Infotainment screen, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, leather interiors, an 8-way powered seat for the driver, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming IRVM, six airbags and 18-inch wheels.