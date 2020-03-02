The 2020 Hyundai Creta Is Fully-Loaded: Features, Engine Options, Colours And Key Details Come Out

The all-new, 2020 Hyundai Creta is about to be formally launched in India on the 17th of March, 2020. Introduced at the Auto Expo which went by, it appears identical to the China-spec iX25, however, certain items like the front grille and the interior layout have been changed to suit Indian tastes and now, some key details of the new Creta have come out.

It will be offered with three engine options – a 1.5-litre diesel, 1.5-litre petrol and 1.4-litre turbo petrol. The diesel engine will be offered with either a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission, the 1.5-litre petrol engine can be had with a 6-speed manual or an IVT, and the 1.4-litre turbo will only be offered with a 7-speed, dual-clutch gearbox. Interestingly, the DCT will be offered with pedal shifters behind the wheel. The Creta will offer three driving modes – Eco, Comfort and Sport. These will be supported by three additional modes for the traction control system like the Harrier – Snow, Sand and Mud. The Creat will also come fitted with disc brakes on all four wheels. Official power figures are yet to be revealed, however, expect the output to be identical to the Seltos since the engines are the same.

In terms of features, the 2020 Hyundai Creta will come equipped with a smart panoramic sunroof which can be opened and shut through a voice command. The list also includes an automatic air purifier, a 7.0-inch instrument console with a digital display, remote engine start, paddle shifters for DCT variants, rear window sunshades, rear seat headrest cushion, 2-step recline function for the rear seats, front and rear USB chargers, LED reading lamps, a cooled glovebox and a D-Cut steering wheel.

The equipment list is long and the 2020 Hyundai Creta will also get trio-beam LED headlamps, a twin-tip exhaust, a welcome function with puddle lamps and auto unfold ORVMs, a rear spoiler, Hyundai’s BlueLink tech with smartwatch compatibility, a 10.25″ infotainment display, blue ambient lighting, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, an electronic parking brake with Auto Hold, high and low TPMS, and a driver rearview monitor like the Aura.

The new Creta will be offered in Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Lava Orange, Titan Grey, Deep Forest (Petrol Only), and two new shades of Galaxy Blue and Red Mulberry. A blacked-out roof will only be available for variants powered by the 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor, for Lava Orange and Polar White body colours.