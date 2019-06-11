“This Heart Of Mine”, Is NEXA Music’s Latest Song Number

Today, NEXA Music from Maruti Suzuki India is launching the first song on its platform. The song is titled ‘This Heart of Mine’ and is the latest composition from NEXA’s Music department, which is set to fascinate music enthusiasts, across India. This number is sung by popular singer Nikhil D’Souza and is weaved around love and a young boy’s struggle to keep the love of his life happy. This unique platform is willing to harness India’s potential to create original music on an international level.

Back in January 2019, Maruti Suzuki India had created this platform for music lovers across different genres to produce new music. This unique initiative was originally taken up by NEXA and is specially curated to provide aspiring Indian musicians with a platform to compose their own lyrics. NEXA Music had also invited young musicians from across the country to participate, as later on they would be mentored by the famous music composer and global music icon AR Rahman, along with Clinton Cerejo.

The singer, Nikhil D’souza, is a guitarist, a composer and a songwriter, who is well-known for his eclectic acoustic guitar-based pop. The most unique feature of Nikhil and his songs are the strong emphasis on touching lyrics, melodic vocals and soft music, backed up by an unconventional guitar. The live artist has performed at many programmes in India and abroad.

Talking about his song, singer Nikhil D’souza said, “This Heart of Mine is a love story of a couple that is being prevented from going astray. A device used for time travel, a young couple and the singer are the key characters of this romantic track. I’m glad to be a part of this latest offering from NEXA Music in association with Qyuki which is a step to encourage young budding music artists to channelize their love for original international music in the right direction.”

Presenting the ‘This Heart of Mine’ NEXA Music Video to the audience, Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki said, “We are delighted to associate with Nikhil. This is the second song under our unique NEXA Music platform. This song resonates well with Nexa customers who are trendy, youthful and tech savvy. The song truly echoes with NEXA’s philosophy to create and inspire. I am confident that NEXA customers will enjoy this soulful music video.”

On embarking on the new musical journey, Mr R.S. Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki said, “We are glad to announce this refreshing new initiative “NEXA Music” to create original international music and discover aspiring musicians. The launch of NEXA Music opens new horizons for musicians and aids us to build lifestyle experiences for NEXA customers. This music platform connects to brand NEXA’s core belief to create an exciting new world of mobility that is both inspiring and aspiring. It is a matter of great honour to be associated with global music icon-A R Rahman, the man who has earned prestigious international recognition. NEXA Music stands for originality to connect with people beyond borders and barriers. I am confident that NEXA customers will cherish moments from this musical journey.”