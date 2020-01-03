Bookings For The Jawa Perak Open; Deliveries To Begin In April 2020

Bookings are now open for India’s first custom bobber, the Jawa Perak. The single-seater can be booked online for an amount of INR 10,000 in three simple steps or at a Jawa dealership. While bookings are now open, deliveries will only commence in April 2020. The Jawa Perak comes fitted with a BS6 engine and since BS6 fuel should be available nationwide by the time deliveries of the bike begin, it will spell one worry less for prospective owners.

The Jawa Perak was launched in November 2019 at a price of INR 1,94,500 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). Only available as a single-seater and in a shade of Matte Black, the Perak is powered by a BS-VI engine which is a bored-out version of the motor which powers the Jawa and the Forty Two. The 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke, DOHC engine cranks out 30 Bhp and 31 Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed gearbox. The makers have paired the rear monoshock with a rigidly-built rear swingarm which extends for a longish wheelbase. It should, in turn, result in good stability and aid ride characteristics. There’s dual-channel ABS which checks the safety box. The Jawa Perak sits low to maintain its appeal. In fact, at 145mm, the bike’s ground clearance is 20 mm lower than the Forty Two.

Since Jawa is trying to fulfil the overwhelming demand for the Forty Two and the Jawa, a separate production line for the Perak will ensure that buyers of this new machine don’t have to queue up in an already long line. When the Perak was first displayed in its pre-production form last year, its wheels were wearing premium Pirelli rubber. For the production bike, they’ve got Ceat tyres which might be nice but those Pirellis could’ve been nicer we think. Also, the mirrors on the bike displayed last year were inverted. The ones on the production bike, although still the bar-end type, are the right way up.

On the other hand, the Perak’s competitor, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 has begun arriving at dealerships with BS6 engines. The Classic range, like all other Enfields, will ditch the 500cc engine altogether, once the new norms are in effect. A comprehensively updated Royal Enfield Classic range was expected to arrive before the BS6 era. However, certain delays have made RE stick to the existing model with changes made to the engine to make it comply with the new norms.