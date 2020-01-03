TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition Introduced In Sri Lanka

The TVS Motor Company has launched the Ntorq 125 Race Edition in Sri Lanka. A sportier version of the standard Ntorq, the Race Edition comes with Signature LED DRLs and an LED Headlamp. Additionally, it is equipped with a Hazard lamp which can be enabled by a separate switch. To enhance the appearance, the Race Edition gets vibrant chequered flag graphics along with the ‘Race Edition’ emblem on the scooter to highlight its racing pedigree.

The scooter will be available in a three-tone combination of matte black, metallic black and metallic red colour. For Sri Lanka, like India, the scooter is paired to an exclusive application – TVS Connect and the race edition users can access a special race-inspired User Interface. Launched in September 2018, the Ntorq has witnessed immense response from its target audience in the country. The two-wheeler is powered by a CVTi-REVV 124.79cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 3-valve, air-cooled SOHC engine, that churns out 9.4 PS @7500 rpm and 10.5 Nm@5500 rpm. Since Sri Lanka still conforms to norms which are equivalent to BS4, the Sri Lanka-spec Ntorq is similar to the current-spec Ntorq on sale in India.

Commenting on the launch, Mr R Dilip, Executive Vice President International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “Since its launch, TVS Ntorq 125 has become a darling of its Gen Z customers in SriLanka. Apart from its striking appearance and the TVS SmartXonnect feature, it is the performance which has been the hallmark of the TVS NTORQ 125 experience. The scooter is built on a rich pedigree of 37 years of TVS Racing and the Race Edition is launched to celebrate the same. Today over 4 lakh youthful consumers across the globe are proud NTORQians and with this launch, we are confident of growing this tribe from strength to strength.”

Also Read: A 700-Kilometre Long Sri Lankan Adventure Astride The Brave TVS XL100

TVS has a massive presence in Sri Lanka with dealerships and service outlets spread across the nation. The range of TVS two-wheelers on sale in the Island nation includes the XL100, the TVS Apache RTR range, the Ntorq 125 scooter, and the flagship, the Apache RR 310.