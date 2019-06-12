Bologna Airport Has A Surprise Waiting For Petrolheads On The Runway

Are you a Lamborghini fan? If yes, then Bologna Airport in Italy has a small treat for you. The passengers travelling through the Airport will now be able to spot Huracan RWD “Follow Me Car”, designed by Centro Stile Lamborghini. This Lamborghini guides the planes to the runway and helps them take off. The rear-wheel-drive Huracan is the perfect balance between agility, drivability and good looks. Have a look at this attractive Airport Assistant, which is specially built by Lamborghini’s design team.

In terms of engine and performance, the Huracan RWD is fitted with a 5.2-litre V10 engine, which can crank out 571 HP at 8,000 rpm and about 540 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is further paired with a Dual-Clutch 7-speed gearbox. The car is able to do 0-100 kmph in about 3.4 seconds and has a top speed of around 320 kmph. The car also gets a fixed-rear spoiler for improved stability and performance.

Also Read: Honda City Modded Into a Lamborghini Centenario

Talking about the Huracan’s Design, the exterior of the car is created to provide a pure “fun-to-drive” experience, as every line and detail is designed to inspire and take the driver’s breath away. This RWD model also features new front and rear bumpers, bigger exhaust pipes, a set of rear grills and 19-inch Kari rims, which make the Huracan look more aggressive than ever. However, the interior is much calmer and relaxed, as it is offered in various colour combinations and finishes. The state-of-the-art infotainment system also adds to the comfort.

Also Read: Say Hello to the Brand New Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster

The “Centro Stile” is Lamborghini’s design division, that designed this Huracan RWD. This division was built in 2004 to be an innovative studio for talented designers, to combine the brand’s culture and soul with innovation and new looks. This is why Centro Stile Lamborghini is committed to taking the unique tradition of Italian automotive design straight to the production process. In addition to this, the Centro Stile is located just next to Lamborghini’s Technical Department, so that the new design ideas are converted into reality as quickly as possible.