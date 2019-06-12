Ducati Hypermotard 950 Launched! Prices Start From INR 11.99 Lakhs

Today, Italian bike manufacturer, Ducati announced the launch of the all-new Hypermotard 950 in India. The Hypermotard 950 is a smaller and more aggressive version of the Hypermotard 1100 and has the image of a ‘fun bike’ which perfectly blends innovation and technology of Ducati’s latest motorcycle models. The bookings for the bike have now started, and the bike is available for sale across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad. The prices for the bike start from INR 11,99,000 ex-showroom, India)

Engine and Transmission

The all-new Hypermotard 950 is equipped with a 937cc twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which has greater pulling power and new electronic system to help ensure smoother control. This twin-cylinder engine has been completely rebuilt and is now 1.5 kgs lighter than the previous generation twin-cylinder engine. The engine is now able to produce an extra 4 horsepower compared to its predecessor, achieving about 114 HP at 9,000 rpm and 96 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. The 950 is also fitted with a 6-speed gearbox and a hydraulic slipper-clutch.

Design

The front view of the bike is defined by the trademark Hypermotard ‘beak’, which is fitted with a compact headlight and a DRL. The bike is also equipped with a set of 3-spoke Y-shaped aluminium rims, fitted with R17 Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tires. The new 950 sports a new handlebar, a narrower side profile and a new seat, featuring a flat, extended profile and a moderate bulge in the passenger area for improved comfort. The riding position of the 950 has also been completely changed for maximum riding fun and control.

Chassis

The bike gets a Tubular steel Trellis mainframe and a Trellis subframe, that is kept in clear view, to expose the compact profile of the bike. The new 950 is also about 4 kgs lighter when compared to its predecessor. The Marzocchi USD fork, the single-sided swingarm and Monoshock also enhance the overall sporty look of the 950 Hypermotard. The front braking system feature two radially mounted discs and 4-piston Brembo brake callipers, while the rear gets a single disc, 2-piston Brembo brake calliper. The bike has a kerb weight of about 200 kgs and gets a 14.5-litre fuel tank.

Features

The Hypermotard 950 is loaded with many ultra-modern and sophisticated electronics, that include Bosch Cornering ABS with the Slide by Brake function, Ducati Traction Control EVO (DTC EVO) and the Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO. However, the Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up and Down EVO is only available as an accessory on the Hypermotard 950. The Hypermotard gets a new TFT colour-display and comes equipped with provisions for the Ducati Multimedia System (DMS), which enables users to connect the bike to a smartphone and manage key multimedia functions, like incoming calls, text messaging and music. These functions are displayed on the TFT instrument panel via Bluetooth.

Also Read: Paper Fight: Triumph Scrambler 1200 Vs Ducati Scrambler 1100

Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “Hypermotard range has been loved and appreciated by riders who look for a fun and adrenalin-packed motorcycle. The new Hypermotard 950 inherits the sport and fearless characteristics which aligns to the personality of a rider who wants pure fun. It does not confine itself to a supermoto bike alone but rather comes with the performance of a dirt bike and soul of a sports bike. It’s a perfect choice for riders who’re looking for a thrilling yet sophisticated motorcycle.”