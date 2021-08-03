BMW Has Launched The Limited Edition Individual 740Li M Sport

BMW India has launched the Individual 740Li M Sport at ₹1.43 crore ex-showroom. In its new facelifted avatar, the BMW flagship comes with exclusive personalization and the iconic M performance kit. There will be only a limited number of cars available and can the booked through BMW’s official website. The car will be produced locally at BMWs Chennai Plant

Official Statement

Mr Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW Individual is now being locally produced in India at Plant Chennai for the first time. It represents bespoke personalization and gives a new dimension to the BMW 7 Series, an epitome of exclusivity and performance. This winning combination takes the story of contemporary luxury forward into the future by allowing customers to express their personalities. The new BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition is an exclusive limited edition that achieves a peerless symbiosis of performance and individualization.”

Design

The BMW 7-series has been visually appealing with its distinct front kidney grille that sets it apart from its siblings and the rear end with its L-shaped taillights. The signature BMW LAserlight adds to the striking front-end of the car. Adding to the dynamic character are the aerodynamic bodywork elements of the M Sport package that come as standard on the car. Consumers also get an option to choose from either the BMW 20-inch Individual V-Spoke, bi-coloured light-alloy wheels or the 20-inch Star-spoked M light alloys. Besides this, the car is available in two striking colours, namely, Tanzanite Blue and Dravit Grey.

Interior

The limited-edition luxury sedan is offered with customizable embroidery on the headrest and backrest cushions that are finished in Alcantara leather. The BMW Individual Alcantara headliner in Ivory White and Canberra Beige highlights the special quality. The upholstery is finished in exclusive Nappa leather adding to the premium quotient of the sedan. To enhance the premium feel further new fine-wood trim with wooden inlays adds a touch of luxury to the roof handles clasp, rear seat belt clasp and rear-centre armrest cup holder.

Drivetrain

The 740Li M Sport is powered by a 3.0L six-cylinder petrol mill. Thanks to the BMW TwinPower Turbo tech, the engine produces 340 hp and 450 Nm torque. It has an impressive 0 to 100 kmph time of just 5.8 sec. The engine is mated to an 8-speed Steptronic Automatic Transmission and comes with Auto Start-Stop, ECO and PRO modes. The Dynamic Damper Control improves ride quality and suspension by stabilizing all irregularities of the surface. The Adaptive 2-Axle Air Suspension enables raising and lowering of the vehicle at the touch of a button and automatically adjusts the height of the car to suit any given driving situation.

Safety

BMW safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.

Features

The BMW Individual 740Li M Sport comes with a host of features and technology. Some of the highlights are listed below