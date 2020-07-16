BMW S 1000 XR Launched In India At INR 20.9 Lakh

It is turning out to be a very happening day for automotive enthusiasts as we have received some of the finest specimens of German engineering today. After Audi India launched the RS 7 Sportback earlier today, BMW Motorrad India has brought in the S 1000 XR. The S 1000 XR might live under the shadows because of all the limelight garnered by the mighty S 1000 RR and its GS siblings but there’s no denying to the fact that the XR is an amazing sport-tourer.

The pricing

The S 1000 XR is priced at INR 20.9 Lakh and the main selling point of this sport-tourer is that it combines the ergonomics of the GS and the genes of the RR. It will be brought to India via the CBU route and that pretty much explains its premium pricing.

The powertrain

It is powered by a newly developed 999 cc in-line 4-cylinder engine based on the BMW S 1000 RR engine and delivers an output of 165 hp at 11,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 114 Nm at 9,250 rpm. The 4th, 5th and 6th gears now have longer ratios, low noise level, lower fuel consumption and lower engine rpm at cruising speeds. The motorcycle sprints from 0-100 km/hr in just 3.3 seconds and can achieve a top speed of over 200 km/hr.

Electronics

The all-new BMW S 1000 XR has four standard riding modes – Rain, Road, Dynamic and Dynamic Pro. The ‘Dynamic Pro’ mode is fully configurable and offers riders a wide range of setting options to suit their riding style. The throttle response, engine brake, ABS control (Anti-lock Braking System) and traction control, wheelie control (including the new ‘Power Wheelie’ setting) can be configured separately for the first time. While the BMW Motorrad ABS system already provides a very high degree of performance and safety when braking in a straight line, ABS Pro takes this a step further when braking in banking position.

Suspension

The adventure tourer features the latest generation of BMW Motorrad Dynamic ESA (Electronic Suspension Adjustment) as standard. Thanks to the latest valve technology, the versatile adventure sports bike provides a particularly dynamic riding experience with a high level of ride comfort. For the first time in the BMW S 1000 XR, the dynamic brake assistant DBC (Dynamic Brake Control) also supports the rider during braking manoeuvres.

Colour TFT Screen

It also gets a 6.5- inch colour TFT screen instrument cluster along with BMW Motorrad connectivity which offers unmatched display and access to information. In addition, the BMW Motorrad Connected App offers handy arrow based navigation suitable for day-to-day use directly on the TFT screen. The multi-controller on the left-hand handlebar panel enables quick, safe and convenient screen operation.

