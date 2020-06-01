BMW Resumes Operations At Dealerships With Strict Safety Measures

The Covid-19 pandemic has truly proved to be a disaster, not just for the society in general but also the economy of the country. With the country being shut down effectively for two months, many people have lost their means of livelihood. However, with the relaxation of the imposed restrictions, the central government has allowed the resumption of businesses in a limited manner.

With the country now entering the phase where the business activities will be resumed in a phased manner, auto companies too have begun restarting their operations gradually. BMW is one such car maker which has resumed operations at its dealership levels.

BMW has shared snippets from various dealerships resuming operations across the country on its official site and social media handles. The video also highlights the safety measures incorporated into their daily work ethics with a comprehensive training being given to each member of the BMW family.

Details of the video

The video starts with the words “It is time to get back to work” and stresses on “safety first” as it moves forward. The video is shot at BMW Gallops Autohaus, the official dealership at Ahmedabad. The list of measures is shown hanging in a flex banner inside the building near the entry point.

The video further shows how all facilities and cars in the showroom are regularly being disinfected. This includes even the tables, chairs, service floors and interiors of the cars too. Even the service tools used are sanitized. At the entry point all the employees are screened for temperatures so as to detect if any individual is carrying any symptoms. The employees sanitize their hands using sanitizer. All permitted entry into the building are seen wearing masks which have been made mandatory throughout the work hours.

Not only this, but the shoes of the employees entering the building are also being covered with a plastic covering. The company wants to make sure that the virus does not find its way inside the campuses in any way. All have been strictly advised to maintain social distance among themselves. Customers will be greeted with a ‘Namaste’ rather than a customary handshake. Also customers reaching the service stations to service their cars have been told to download the Government recommended ‘Arogya Setu’ app on their phones.

Similar is the case in other showrooms and service centres across the country. The same practices could be seen in Infinity Cars in Delhi and Eminent Cars in Surat. Earlier, BMW launched a first in business ‘Contactless Experience’ where a customer can avail a number of services on his car from the comfort of his home.