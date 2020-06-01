Honda Launches The CD 110 Dream In Its BS6 Form

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Monday announced the launch of CD 110 Dream BS6 at a starting price of ₹62,729 (ex-showroom Ahmedabad, Gujarat). The most-affordable motorcycle from the company is offered in two variants – Standard and Deluxe.

The motorcycle is claimed to boast the latest technologies and features from Honda. CD 110 Dream now comes with a 110cc HET BS6 PGM-FI engine powered by eSP (Enhanced Smart Power). Honda claims its patented ACG starter motor ensures a silent, jolt-free start and a number of eco-friendly technology ensures a better mileage.

Changes on the new bike

The bike also gets a new DC headlamp, the convenience of an engine start/stop switch, an integrated headlamp beam and passing switch, a longer and more comfortable seat and additions of new graphics, chrome muffler cover, silver alloy wheels and body-coloured mirrors. The bike is also fitted with rear HET tyre (low rolling resistance tyre). Developed with a new tyre compound technology, it reportedly reduces frictional loss resulting in better mileage while maintaining optimum grip.

Commenting on the launch, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The iconic CD brand has been winning the trust of millions of customers globally since 1966. Taking forward the rich legacy, new CD 110 Dream BS-VI offers Honda’s superior technology, delivers optimum performance, convenience and mileage.”

The Honda CD 110 Dream BS-VI is available in two variants, which are Standard and Deluxe. CD 110 Dream gets four colour options in the Standard variant – Black with Red Graphics, Black with Grey Graphics, Black with blue Graphics and Black with Cabin Gold graphics, and four other options in Deluxe variant – Black, Geny Grey metallic, Imperial Red Metallic and Athletic Blue Metallic.

Honda claims the new CD 110 Dream has a better riding making it comfortable and convenient thanks to the Combi-Brake System (CBS) with equalizer added in the BS6 version. It also comes with a seal chain which needs less frequent adjustments and low maintenance. A longer seat (+15mm) smoothly integrated between fuel tank provides ample space to the rider and pillion for long distance travel and improved ground touching.

Adding to this development, Guleria added, “With the special limited period 6-year warranty package, the CD 110 Dream BS-VI truly has got everything for you- ‘Sab Kuch Hai’. Further strengthening Honda’s BSVI product portfolio in the market, the new CD 110 Dream will start arriving at our network beginning June 2020.”

Honda was one of the first two-wheeler auto makers to introduce a BS6 product to its portfolio when it introduced the Activa 125 in its BS6 form September last year. Later it also launched the Activa 6G and Honda Dio way before the Supreme Court mandated deadline of April 1, 2020.