BWM India Initiates Extended Care+ Service Campaign Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday said it has rolled out an extended service campaign across its entire dealer network in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic. Under this initiative, BMW customers can avail comprehensive after-sales services, pre-monsoon and electrical function and ensure their vehicles are road-ready at all times, the automaker said. The carmaker also added that this initiative will provide priority services for the waterlogged/flood-affected areas.

BMW says the Extended Care+ is a 33-point check service designed to keep BMW vehicles in top condition. Using the recently introduced ‘BMW Contactless Experience’, customers can select convenient date and time and book the ‘Extended Care+’ service with the nearest dealership from the comfort of their home. Service related payments can also be made online in a secure way. The company added that customers will receive their serviced car at the place of their choice after a thorough sanitisation process along with handover of all vehicle documents in a sanitised envelope. Services and delivery will be done adhering to all local government directives post the lockdown period.

Speaking on this initiative, Mr. Arlindo Teixeira, acting President, BMW Group India, said, “ At BMW, we are committed to providing our customers with services that deliver best-in-class care for their BMW vehicle along with uncompromising driving experience. BMW Extended Care+ service is designed to ensure all-round vehicle safety and total readiness of customer’s cars at all times. Equipped with a wealth of experience, trained technicians, specialised workshop technologies and original BMW Parts, our customers can count on absolute peace of mind and maximum driving pleasure at all times.”

The luxury car manufacturer emphasized that BMW Service is executed by specialists with many years of expertise, ensuring that customer’s cars are always in good hands. Also adding to the customer driven approach it said that BMW aftersales service teams ensure every BMW customer receives the premium service they deserve through a number of technical services, warranties, parts logistics, accessories and lifestyle offerings as well as expert customer support throughout the entire lifecycle of their relationship.

BMW India, during late April, commenced online bookings for its cars under the Contactless Experience program that allows customers to check new as well as used cars online. The program also lets customers schedule home delivery of their vehicles. Further information on the terms and conditions of BMW Extended Care+ can be availed by contacting the nearest BMW service centers.