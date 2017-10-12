Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s Maruti Suzuki WagonR Stolen

A blue Maruti Suzuki WagonR which was once used by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was recently stolen in the national capital. Reports suggest that the hatchback was stolen near the Secretariat following which an FIR was registered against unknown persons.

Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Blue Wagon R stolen near Secretariat; FIR registered (File pics) pic.twitter.com/SBUD4Gx6g7 — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2017

The WagonR was extensively used by the Kejriwal until the 2015 Assembly polls after which the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader began using a Toyota Innova given to him by the government. It is believed that Kejriwal still used the WagonR as a personal vehicle on a few occasions.

Also read: Why does Narendra Modi use an armoured, INR 5 crore BMW instead of a India made vehicle?

Powering the Maruti Suzuki WagonR used by the CM of Delhi is a 1.0-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce a power output of 64 bhp at 6200 rpm and 84 Nm of torque at 3500 rpm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a five speed manual gearbox.