BMW Motorrad Brings the GS Experience to India

With the rise in the number of adventure tourer bikes in the country, one of the leading bike manufacturer BMW Motorrad now has decided to bring the GS Experience in India. To be held in various cities throughout the country, the experience is split into two level courses. The first level would take the riders through the very basics of off-roading and teach them some basic core bike exercises like enduro steering among others, that essentially improve control over the GS against constraints like locked steering, inclined slopes and tight manoeuvring. The second level of this course would help the enthusiasts further hone their skills and includes off-road trail training, as well as exercises like long and sharp downhill braking, and riding across wide slopes.

This training would be done under the expert supervision and guidance of BMW certified instructor Shahnawaz Karim. He is India’s youngest IIA certified trainer on-board and he is also India’s first certified international trainer. The GS Experience has already been conducted in the cities of Chandigarh, Delhi, Indore, Pune and Mumbai and will move on to more cities which include Coimbatore, Kochi, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Moreover, riders will also have a chance to test ride the GS line up of this German bike maker which includes bikes like the BMW G 310 GS, BMW F 750 GS, BMW F 850 GS, BMW R 1250 GS and BMW R 1250 GSA, on roads and off them.

While owners of one of these extremely capable bikes would be given first preference for the training program, BMW Motorrad also welcomes enthusiastic riders who currently do not own any BMW motorcycle. This is a very unique and appropriate way to get more customers to join the expanding BMW Motorrad family in India. If you plan to join this GS experience, do check out BMW Motorrad’s website for more information on when this activity comes to your city and be prepared with all necessary riding gear, without which you shall not be allowed to participate. So what are you waiting for? Gear up and get ready to twist the throttle and spread some mud.