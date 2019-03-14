Toyota Is Set to Delight Their Customers with the Memorable March Campaign

A brand known for its bulletproof reliability and ease of maintenance, Toyota is continuously working towards improving customer satisfaction and brand loyalty by launching new campaigns and offering better services. As part of this commitment towards improving, the brand comes up with attractive sales campaigns for its customers every year. This year is no different as Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has rolled out this annual sales campaign called the ‘Memorable March’ in which customers can avail exciting offers and benefits on select Toyota models during the month of March across all Toyota dealerships in India.

Mr N. Raja, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “Toyota as a brand has been relentlessly customer-centric, listening to and anticipating what their customers need. The Memorable March Campaign is a way of expressing our gratitude to our valued customers who have been showing their relentless trust and confidence in Toyota products. It has been our endeavour to provide the best to our customers in terms of unbeaten safety features, performance, comfort, high fuel economy and unmatched quality with low cost of ownership”.

The Memorable March Campaign is full of exciting offers like the Toyota Yaris now comes with a special 20/20 offer where customers can make a down payment of Rs 20,000 and pay the remaining 20,000 rupees through EMI, and can also avail benefits of up to Rs 1,35,000. The Corolla Altis and Fortuner also get benefits of up to Rs 1,20,000 and Rs 40,000 respectively, while their best-seller Innova Crysta gets benefits of up to Rs 40,000. The more budget-friendly Etios and Liva also get benefits of up to Rs 48,000 and Rs 28,000 respectively. Toyota is also offering these special advantages for Government and Corporate employees with the Yaris available in CSD, and the Innova Crysta G available in GeM. All customers can avail these benefits until March 31st, 2019.

Also Read: This Toyota Fortuner Loves The Outdoors

Toyota will lead the way to the future of mobility, by enriching lives around the world with the safest and most responsible ways of moving people. Through their commitment to quality, constant innovation and respect for the planet, they aim to exceed the expectations of their customers. Toyota is well known for its budget products and affordable service solutions, which attract a huge customer base. The Memorable March Campaign has already started and is receiving a good response from the customers.