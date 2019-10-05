BMW India Introduces A New App-based Solution To Enhance Aftersales Service

German luxury car manufacturer, BMW, recently introduced a new exclusive app-based smart video and image solution called BMW Smart Video, to provide an enhanced aftersales experience. Using this app, customers can give real-time approvals for service and repairs, while the dealership technicians will be able to make a video of the vehicle explaining the service/repair requirements and share the quotation online. The BMW Smart Video solution has already served over 10,000 customers and maintained a very high customer satisfaction rate. Customers who use the app can receive a link with all the necessary service requirements, which they can then approve online without the hassle of visiting a dealership.

As we already know, customer satisfaction is a constantly evolving concept and demands continuous innovation. Which is why BMW India’s aftersales department comes up with new solutions from time to time to improve customer delight. This digitalization drive not only aims at providing a seamless but integrated BMW experience for customers. The BMW Smart Video already live in over 50 countries including Australia, US, UK and is now currently available across several BMW dealerships in India. This app also increases performance on all the important parameters and its success is easily reflected in terms of higher approvals for repair work, which has a direct and positive impact on the aftersales business.

Also Read: Mumbai Dealership Offers The BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS At Ex-showroom Prices

Also Read: BMW Launches The All-New R 1250R And R 1250RT In India, Prices Start From INR 15.95 Lakh

Mr Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said, “BMW is an immensely successful brand not only because of its best-in-class products but also because of its unparalleled aftersales service standards. Trust and transparency are the core BMW values that naturally extend in all our customer interactions. Leveraging new-age digital solutions, we are building numerous services and solutions that will further enhance interaction between our customers and their beloved machines. BMW Smart Video is a fine example of how an innovative solution helps our customers easily understand the technical aspects of their vehicles and its servicing. Thus, creating a joyful ownership experience.”