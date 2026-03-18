Audi SQ8 hits India at Rs 1.78 crore with V8 power

A new performance SUV has arrived from Audi and it brings serious power with everyday comfort. The SQ8 now sits between the regular Q8 and the more aggressive RS Q8. It is priced at Rs 1.78 crore ex showroom and bookings are already open. The car was showcased in India in the presence of Ravi Shastri along with company officials.
The highlight here is the engine. The SQ8 gets a 4.0 litre twin turbo V8 petrol engine.
- 500 bhp and 770 Nm output
- 0 to 100 kmph in 4.1 seconds
- Top speed limited to 250 kmph
- 8 speed automatic gearbox
- Quattro all wheel drive system
This engine is shared with the RS Q8 but tuned slightly lower. The focus is strong performance with smooth delivery.
The SUV also gets advanced driving hardware.
- Adaptive air suspension sport
- All wheel steering
- Optional sport differential
- Active roll stabilisation
These features help balance comfort and handling.
Design is sharp and sporty. The SQ8 looks different from the standard Q8 with added S elements.
- HD Matrix LED headlamps with laser light
- Large grille with new Audi logo
- 21 inch alloy wheels standard
- Optional 22 inch wheels
- Frameless doors
- Panoramic sunroof
- Quad exhaust tips
At the rear, it gets OLED tail lamps and a sporty bumper design.
The SQ8 is offered in multiple colour options including Ascari Blue, Mythos Black, Daytona Grey and more.
Inside the cabin, the layout feels familiar but with sportier touches.
- Dual screen setup with Audi Virtual Cockpit
- 4 zone climate control
- Flat bottom steering wheel
- Sport seats with S badging
- Ambient lighting with multiple colours
Music lovers get a Bang and Olufsen 3D sound system with 17 speakers and 730 watt output.
Comfort and convenience features are also well covered.
- 360 degree camera with park assist
- Soft close doors
- Wireless charging
- Powered tailgate
- Phone connectivity features
Safety is strong as well.
- 8 airbags
- Driver assistance systems
- Optional night vision
- Lane warning and cruise control
In terms of rivals, it goes up against the Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe and the Porsche Cayenne GTS in India.
This SUV is for those who want strong performance but still need comfort for daily use.