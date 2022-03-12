BMW Joyfest Weekend Comes To Pune!

BMW India is holding its exclusive driving program BMW Joyfest 2022 in Pune on 12 – 13 March 2022. The two-day event will showcase the driving dynamics and high performance of the range of BMW and MINI cars. The multi-city BMW Joyfest is being held in 13 cities across India. The platform offers customers and prospects the experience of BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad brands under a single roof.

BMW India: Recent launches

The design has quite a few changes such as the new bold signature BMW grille that is an addition to the overall road presence of the car. The facelifted X4 also sits on newer and larger alloy wheels. The most noticeable changes are the new and aggressive redesigned front and rear bumpers. It also gets a set of new adaptive LED headlights and LED tail lamps. Finally, the sloping coupe-like roofline is retained which is one of the unique design elements of the X4.

The shadow black edition adds a black paint and gloss black finish on the grille, wing mirrors, exhaust pipe, and wheels. In terms of features, it comes with a multi-function steering wheel, electric seats with memory function, welcome light carpet, head-up display, ambient lighting with six dimmable designs, 3-zone climate control, auto wipers, 360-degree camera, auto-dimming IRVM, and auto wipers. It gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen display which gets wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity. In terms of safety features, the X4 will be fitted with six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer, and crash sensor, and ISOFIX child seat mounting.

The X4 facelift comes with the same powertrains as the outgoing model. The petrol engine will be a 2-liter turbocharged unit engine that pumps out 258bhp of max power and 350Nm of peak torque. It also gets a 3.0L inline-six diesel engine that produces 265bhp of max power and a crazy 620Nm of peak torque. All engines come mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Power is sent to all wheels thanks to BMW’s XDrive system.