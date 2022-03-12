Hyundai Motor India Foundation Honors 25 Indian artists

Hyundai Motor India Foundation felicitated 25 grantees of ‘Art for Hope’ at Bikaner House, New Delhi. The Art for Hope program aspires to unearth and nurture hidden talents in diverse fields of art, craft, and culture along with providing a unique platform for these artists to showcase their work, which in turn will benefit them by generating employment and making their art popular among a wider audience base.

Official statement

Speaking at the event, Mr. Puneet Anand, Asst. Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Art is a reflection of a society’s values, its culture and the people who are a part of it. It helps us understand our innermost emotions. With that thought, we announce the culmination of ‘Art for Hope’, a unique initiative that enabled the post-pandemic revival of the arts and culture community in India. HMIF took the bold step of taking up the cause of artists under their commitment towards ‘Progress for Humanity’. We congratulate all the winners and hope that the grant will help them in strengthening and popularizing their art form and making it accessible to more people.”

Hyundai India: future plans

A little birdie among Hyundai’s vendors told us that Hyundai is planning to bring next-gen intelligent safety technology in their future offerings. The good news is that they will offer these new features starting this year itself and we could see Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in the upcoming cars, especially in the SUV line-up. These features could include, though are not limited to speed assist, auto emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and lane departure warning.

The upcoming 2022 Creta facelift could very well bring ADAS features, as the model revealed for the Indonesian market has these features. Moreover, the Hyundai Venue is also due for an update and if they launch it with ADAS, it will become the first sub-four-meter SUV to have autonomous features. Sources also tell us that HMIL will enhance the safety further on its product lineup by standardizing safety features such as six airbags, ESC with VSM, and ISOFIX child seat anchors on all variants in their SUVs like the Creta and Alcazar. Does this also hint at an updated Alcazar? Only time will tell.