Mahindra And Oglivy’s Project Nanhi Kali Shows The Grim Reality Of Many Girls In India

Project Nanhi Kali is a National program that contributes to helping underprivileged girls with eminence education. Now, Mahindra is setting an example, the project is administrated by 2 well-known organizations named the K.C. Mahindra Education Trust and Naandi Foundation. This organization is organized to support girls from underprivileged families to complete 10 years of schooling, the project has transformed the lives of over 500,000 girls across 14 states in India.

More about the initiative

Nanhi Kali trusts that education is not just the academic curriculum taught at school. Through their complete development intervention, Nanhi Kali has set a way for the girls to grow up as independent women who could live their life on their own rather than just working as a house-wife.

Official Statements

Sheetal Mehta, Trustee & Executive Director, K.C. Mahindra Education Trust, commented, “At Nanhi Kali, we believe that every girl should be in school. An educated girl lays the foundation of success not only for herself, but also for her family, her community, and the nation. Nanhi Kali has empowered over 500,000 girls in India with access to quality education. It is not just about the joy of learning, but more importantly, instilling a sense of self-esteem and confidence in the girls.”Asha Kharga, Chief Customer & Brand Officer, Mahindra Group, stated, “The core purpose of the Mahindra brand is to drive positive change to empower communities so that they Rise. Nanhi Kali’s impact is proof of our purpose in action. It makes Rise come alive. And hence, it was time to own our story.”

Speaking about the film, Kainaz Karmakar & Harshad Rajadhyaksha, Chief Creative Officers, Ogilvy India, said, “Even today, there are corners of India where the girl is deprived of education. As a result, her confidence and her self-worth take a huge beating. Nanhi kali believes that education is not just a human right. It is a way for so many girls to feel human. The story told through the eyes of a noble animal ‘Lajjo’ does just that. We want to make a special mention of our film director, Afshan Hussain, for telling the story so beautifully. And of Ms. Ila Arun, for lending the perfect emotion to the ‘voice of Lajjo’.”