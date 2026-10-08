MG Windsor EV Indulge Edition Teased Ahead Of Launch – What to expect?

It’s been two years since MG launched the Windsor EV in India. From then, it has emerged as one of the best-selling electric cars in the country, and there are good reasons for it. The Windsor brought a comfortable cabin, practical range, a spacious rear seat and a different take on the usual EV design. Of course, how can we forget the BaaS scheme? The Windsor was the first ev in India to introduce the battery subscription model, which has now become a new normal in the Indian automobile industry.
MG is now marking the Windsor’s second anniversary with a new special edition. The company has teased the Windsor EV Indulge Edition, although the complete details are yet to be announced.
MG Windsor EV Indulge Edition: What does the teaser show?
The short teaser gives a few clues about the upcoming model. It starts with the Windsor’s connected LED DRLs before showing its side profile. The car also appears in a new olive-brown or champagne-like shade.
MG says it has delivered the Windsor EV to more than 80,000 families in India. The teaser then introduces the Indulge Edition, which is expected to get a more exclusive appearance.
Some expected changes include:
- New exterior colour
- Special edition badging
- Different exterior accents
- New alloy wheel or wheel-cover treatment
- Additional accessories
- Possible interior detailing
MG has not confirmed the exact equipment list or launch date yet.
What could change on the outside?
For context, the previous Windsor Inspire Edition added several cosmetic upgrades. It featured a white and black dual-tone paint finish, black alloy wheels with rose-gold highlights, black ORVM caps, and special edition badging.
The new Indulge Edition is expected to follow a similar approach, though the teaser confirms a different color direction. The final production car will likely feature its own unique trim pieces, logos, and subtle styling changes.
What About the Cabin?
The interior has not been revealed in the teaser video. However, looking back at the Inspire Edition, that model received a distinct red and black upholstery theme, rose-gold interior accents, and special embroidery on the seat headrests.
The Indulge Edition will likely showcase its own dedicated upholstery color scheme and matching dashboard details. Custom badges or embroidered front headrests are also expected to be part of the package.
Additionally, MG could bundle the car with practical accessories such as:
- 3D cabin floor mats
- Comfort pillows and cushions
- Rear window sunshades
- Premium leather key fob cover
- Illuminated door sill plates
- Exterior chrome or black styling bits
Battery and range
There is no confirmation of any mechanical changes. The current Windsor EV is sold with two battery choices.
|Specification
|Windsor EV
|Windsor EV Pro
|Battery
|37.9kWh
|52.9kWh
|Power
|136PS
|136PS
|Torque
|200Nm
|200Nm
|Claimed range
|332km
|449km
The earlier Inspire Edition used the smaller battery pack, so the Indulge Edition could follow the same setup.
MG Windsor EV sales in India
The Windsor has built strong sales since its launch. It recorded 3,224 units in September 2026, taking its cumulative registrations to 78,722 units between launch and September.
Its stronger months this year included July, with 4,659 units, and March, with 4,530 units. August saw 3,705 units.
MG sold 5,242 electric passenger vehicles in September, giving it a 14.56 per cent share of the Indian electric passenger vehicle market.
The Windsor also faces tougher competition today. The Tata Punch EV recorded 4,666 units in September, while the Mahindra XEV 9S and Tata Nexon EV registered 4,439 and 3,469 units, respectively.
Launch and expected price
MG has not announced the launch date or price of the Indulge Edition. It could be introduced around the festive season.
The regular Windsor EV is currently priced between Rs 14.70 lakh and Rs 17 lakh, ex-showroom. With its special exterior, interior and accessory additions, the Indulge Edition could carry a small premium over the standard versions.
The full details should be announced by MG closer to its launch.