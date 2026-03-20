2026 Yamaha Fascino 125 facelift spotted

2026 Yamaha Fascino 125 facelift has been spotted at a dealership before any official announcement. The scooter looks almost ready for launch.
A small but clear change is visible at the back. The rear design now looks different with split indicators placed separately on both sides. Earlier, the indicators were part of a single unit. This new setup makes the rear look cleaner and slightly sharper.
The tail lamp design is mostly the same. Yamaha has not changed the overall signature look, so it still carries the same retro style that the Fascino is known for. Along with this, new graphics can also be seen on the body panels.
Design updates seen
- New split rear indicators
- Slightly revised rear section
- New matte colour option spotted
- Updated decals on side panels
- “Fascino S” badging on select variants
The front and side profile do not show any major changes. The scooter still keeps its smooth and rounded body design.
Engine and performance
No mechanical changes are expected.
- 125cc air cooled single cylinder engine
- Around 8 bhp power output
- 10.3 Nm torque
- Yamaha Blue Core hybrid system
- SMG silent start technology
The same setup continues, so performance and mileage should stay similar.
Features expected to continue
- Stop start system
- Side stand engine cut off
- Y Connect Bluetooth system
- Telescopic front suspension
- UBS braking system
- Front disc option on higher variants
Higher variants may continue to offer a digital display and connected features.
Price expectations
The current Fascino 125 starts at around Rs 74,000 ex-showroom. SPL colour variants go up to around Rs 88,000. With this facelift, a small price increase is expected depending on the variant.