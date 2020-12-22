Apple Car Might Turn Out to Be a Reality in 2024, Reported to Come With Breakthrough Battery Technology

Apple making cars sounds just as ridiculous as Volkwagen making phones. But if reports are to be believed, it is going to be a thing of reality, in 2024. Apple is targeting to make a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology. When it comes to innovations, we can trust Apple to make breakthroughs, just as it does when it comes to smartphones. It isn’t the first time that the news has cropped up though. In 2014, Apple kickstarted its automotive efforts and named its project as Project Titan.

At one point, Apple drew back the effort to focus on software and reassessed its goals. Doug Field, an Apple veteran who had worked at Tesla Inc, returned to oversee the project in 2018 and laid off 190 people from the team in 2019.

We all thought that the project met a dead end but that doesn’t seem to be the case now as a report from Reuters suggest that Apple is slowly crawling towards making this idea a reality. Reuters sources describe this as a passenger vehicle, which would put Apple in a different category than autonomous vehicle technology companies like Waymo that are trying to commercialize robotaxi services.

There’s another media report which claims that Apple is ramping up orders for auto parts and components from suppliers in the country. Together, the reports offer confirmation that Apple, while quiet and with a smaller team, hasn’t ditched the idea of a car after all. “If there is one company on the planet that has the resources to do that, it’s probably Apple. But at the same time, it’s not a cellphone,” said a person who worked on Project Titan. It remains unclear who would assemble an Apple-branded car, but sources have said they expect the company to rely on a manufacturing partner to build vehicles.

Making a car and making a profitable business is not an easy thing. It took Tesla almost 17 years of to become a profitable organization. Apple enjoys huge popularity worldwide and its car might just prove to be a hit. Reports suggest that the Apple is working on a new battery design that could “radically” reduce the cost of batteries and increase the vehicle’s range, according to a third person who has seen Apple’s battery design.