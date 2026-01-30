BMW i7 Crosses 1,000 Sales in India, Proving Luxury EVs Have Truly Arrived

BMW’s electric journey in India has been moving steadily, and the i7 has now reached an important milestone. The flagship electric sedan has crossed 1,000 units in sales since its launch, showing that there is strong demand for high-end electric luxury in the country. For BMW, this number is important because the i7 is not a mass market product. It is right at the top of the brand’s lineup.
Launched in 2023, the BMW i7 is the electric rendition of the 7 Series, and is the company’s first all-electric luxury sedan in India. It competes directly with cars like the Mercedes-Benz EQS and is positioned as a showcase of technology, comfort, and performance.
The i7 is sold in two versions in India.
- eDrive50 M Sport
- xDrive M70
Power is derived from a massive 101.7 kWh battery pack. In the eDrive50 M Sport, the dual motor configuration generates 449 hp and 650 Nm of torque in an AWD configuration. The more powerful M70 variant takes this a step further to 650hp and 1,015Nm. BMW claims a driving range of up to 603 km depending on the version.
Inside, the i7 focuses heavily on comfort and technology. It gets dual screens up front, as well as a massive 31-inch 8K theatre screen for rear passengers. Features include executive lounge seating, reclining seats, heating, ventilation, massage functions, Bowers and Wilkins Diamond audio system, four-zone climate control, heads-up display and soft-close doors.
The i7 has also contributed to BMW’s strong EV performance in India. In 2025 alone, BMW sold 3,753 electric vehicles, a 200 percent year-on-year increase. EVs were 21 percent of the brand’s total sales, making BMW the best-selling luxury EV brand in the country. The i7 is currently the second best-selling BMW EV, after the iX1.
Commenting on the milestone, Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said the i7 speaks volumes of the brand’s vision of forward-looking luxury and has connected well with customers looking for performance, design and comfort in one package.
For BMW, the i7 is not just a flagship. It has become proof that luxury EVs can find real acceptance in India when technology, comfort and performance come together.