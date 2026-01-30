2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift Revealed: Illuminated Grille, Superscreen Cabin and the V8 Lives On

Mercedes-Benz has given the S-Class a serious update, and this one goes much deeper than a normal facelift. The 2027 S-Class arrives as part of Mercedes-Benz’s 140-year anniversary celebrations, making this update especially significant for the brand. The 2027 S-Class is the same flagship sedan at its core, but almost everything around that core has been refreshed. Design, technology, software and even engines have all been worked on. Mercedes says more than half the car has been refined and it clearly shows.
On the outside, the S-Class is more confident than before. Grille is now bigger and is illuminated for the first time. Chrome star elements sit inside the grille, and even the bonnet-mounted Mercedes logo can light up at night. The headlights use upgraded DIGITAL LIGHT technology with star-shaped detailing inside. At the rear, the tail-lamps also have the star motifs, so that the car is instantly recognisable after dark. Another new touch with the cars is the light projection near the doors that shows the Mercedes-Benz lettering when you enter or exit.
The lighting system itself is improved. The newest DIGITAL LIGHT configuration employs micro-LEDs and has a much wider area of illumination than in the past. Mercedes says night visibility is improved, and the system is better adapted now with the use of navigation and camera data. There are safety advantages from this, particularly on dark highways.
Step inside and the most noticeable update is right in front of you. The old design of the dashboard is replaced by wide layout of Superscreen. The cabin is now more digital than ever.
The screen setup includes
- A 12.3-inch digital driver display
- A 14.4-inch central touchscreen
- A 12.3-inch passenger display
All of this runs on the new MB.OS software system. This is the brain of the car and controls everything, from the infotainment and navigation to the suspension and lighting. It also enables full over-the-air updates, meaning that the car can be improved over time without having to visit a service centre.
The new software architecture also brings more advanced artificial intelligence into the cabin. The updated MBUX system supports generative AI-based voice assistance, allowing more natural conversations with the “Hey Mercedes” voice command. This makes tasks like navigation, climate control and media selection feel more intuitive, while also improving voice recognition accuracy over time.
Mercedes has also listened to feedback. While screens dominate the cabin, physical buttons have returned on the steering wheel, making everyday use easier. Materials are still premium, with leather, trim options and ambient lighting everywhere, but the overall look is cleaner and more modern.
Rear seat comfort is also a large focus. Buyers get large rear entertainment screens, detachable control tablets, video calling support and improved ambient lighting. Long wheelbase versions still feel more like a private lounge than a car.
Personalisation has also been expanded. Through Mercedes-Benz’s MANUFAKTUR programme, buyers can now choose from a much wider range of exterior paint finishes and interior trim combinations.
Engine options are still wide open, which is good news. Petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid versions continue, depending on the market. All-wheel drive is also offered, with Mercedes’ 4MATIC system available on key variants for better traction and stability. The highlight is the V8. The S 580 retains its twin-turbos V8 with its mild-hybrid tech and produces well over 500 horsepower.
At a time when big engines are vanishing, this is a strong statement. Plug-in hybrids are now available with longer electric-only driving ranges, making city use easier. The entire engine lineup has also been updated to meet upcoming global emission norms, ensuring the S-Class remains compliant with stricter regulations.
Ride comfort remains the core of the S-Class experience. Air suspension, rear wheel steering and high-tech body control systems are all still available. Safety tech has also been updated with better driver assistance systems, better sensors and smarter computing, further strengthening the S-Class’s reputation as a benchmark for safety and refinement.
Orders for the updated S-Class have already opened in Europe with other markets to follow. India is likely to experience it sometime in late 2026 or early 2027.
Overall, the new S-Class does what it has always done best. It moves forward without forgetting what made it special in the first place.