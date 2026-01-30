Jeep Strengthens India Commitment With Jeep 2.0 Strategy, 90% Localisation and Global Export Plans

Jeep has been in the Indian story for many years now. While the market has seen ups and downs, the brand has made it clear that it is here to stay. With the announcement of its Jeep 2.0 strategy, Jeep has laid out a clear plan for its future in India and the wider Asia Pacific region, with India playing a central role.
Under this strategy, Jeep will continue to invest in its global lineup. The existing models will be updated on a regular basis and with special editions to make them fresh. New products are also planned, with the next phase of launches expected to begin from 2027. This shows that Jeep is taking a long-term view rather than rushing changes.
India is not just a sales market for Jeep. It is also emerging as a major manufacturing and export hub. Vehicles built at the Ranjangaon plant near Pune have already being shipped to countries like Japan, Australia and New Zealand. Jeep will also increase its exports to other markets in Africa and North America, which will enhance the role of India in its international business.
Localisation is another key area of focus. Jeep is also looking to add more llocal content to nearly 90 percent, up from the current levels. This will assist in managing the cost, enhance stability of supply and enable the brand to be more competitive in the long term.
Ownership experience is also getting attention. Jeep is strengthening support through programs like Assured Buyback, Pre Maintenance plans, extended warranties and its Confidence 7 ecosystem. In addition to this, Jeep is expanding its community of owners by clubs, trails and events such as Camp Jeep.
Jeep’s presence in India currently spans around 70 cities with more than 85 sales and service points, and this network is expected to grow steadily.
Overall, Jeep 2.0 feels like a grounded and practical plan. It aims at creating trust, adding value and remaining long term committed to India instead of winning short term battles.