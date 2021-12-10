BMW i4 India Launch Confirmed For 2022!

BMW is going strong with its plans to launch three all-electric vehicles in the Indian market. While we are only three days away from the launch of the flagship iX SUV, BMW has confirmed that the i4 all-electric sedan will also make its way to the Indian shores. Just a month back, the brand had announced that they will launch their first EV for India in the month of December, and the second EV in 90 days from the announcement. This means that we could see the BMW i4 on Indian streets by March 2022.

Design

The i4 is an all-electric version of the BMW 4-series Gran Coupe. In terms of design, the i4 carries an uncanny resemblance to the 4-series with the same tall front grille.

But for the EV the grille has been covered with glass. The i4 gets a slightly new bumper that gets rid of the air vents on the sides and offers a redesigned diffuser. The headlights get the same dual-projector set up with dual DRLs. Along the sides, the air vents are removed and the ORVMs also have a new design. The i4 also gets some new wheel options of up to 19-inch. The rear also offers the same design as its ICE counterpart, with slight changes to the bumper. The car gets blue accents splattered over the car.

Interior

On the inside, the car gets a dual-tone dashboard, with a single curved piece of glass that encapsulates the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The centre console gets a carbon fibre treatment along with blue accents on the gear shifter. The Car also gets ambient lighting on the dash and on the doors, and if that light is not enough the car also gets a moonroof.

Performance

It gets an 81.5 kWh battery that is good to push this car to 480Km. it is powered by a rear-mounted electric motor that puts out 335HP of max power and 430Nm of torque.

This car also gets an M50 variant that brings with it the ‘M’ badge, a sporty rear spoiler, and a dual motor that puts out 536HP of power and 795Nm of torque that takes it from not to 100 in just 3.7 seconds. It will be interesting to see whether we see the M50 here in India.