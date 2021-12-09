India-Bound Hyundai Ioniq 5 Gets 487 KM Certified Range

It is no news that Hyundai has gone all-out with its plans to enrich its EV portfolio for the entire world. The brand aims at releasing 23 all-electric cars in the next four years. India is a major buyer for the Korean manufacturer. As a result, the brand aims at releasing six electric vehicles for the Indian market in the coming seven years. One of Hyundai’s flagship electric SUVs; Ioniq 5 will also form a part of this line-up. The Ioniq 5 made its appearance in the global market some time back. It was also showcased at the Auto Expo, Gurugram last year. Most recently, the official range for the Ioniq 5 has been put forth.

Certified range

Environment Protection Agency or EPA is an independent executive agency of the United States Federal Government that rates the energy efficiency of electric cars.

EPA has confirmed the range for the Ioniq 5 to be close to 500Km (exact range: 487Km). Having such a range the Ioniq 5 is capable of competing with the likes of Audi RS e-Tron, Ford Mustang Mach-E among many others. This car is also available in an all-wheel-drive version which gives a slightly smaller range of 411Km.

A Quick Recap

In terms of design, the car offers a mean yet futuristic look, with pixel-inspired lights. The front design is very minimalistic, with a sharp look and bold character lines on the bonnets. The wheels get a very different diamond-cut design. The rear offers a more complex look with the same pixel-like taillights and a muscular and edgy bumper.

The Ioniq 5 will be offered with two battery options – 58 kWh and 72.6 kWh, with a choice of either a single motor set up or a dual motor set up. The top-spec model of the Ioniq 5 is offered with a dual-motor setup and 72.6 kWh. This setup offers a power output of 298BHP and 605Nm of torque. This model is capable of going from not – 100 in just 5.2 seconds. It is based on the E-GMP platform which allows for both 400-volt and 800-volt charging. Hyundai claims the Ioniq 5 can be charged from 10% to 80% in around 18 minutes using a 350kW fast charger.

The car has also proved its worth in terms of safety. A few days back, Euro NCAP has given the Ioniq 5, a 5-Star rating.

