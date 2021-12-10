MG Motors To Export Hector To Nepal

MG Motors India is looking to expand its presence in South Asian markets. MG Motors India announced that they will start with exporting MG Hector to Nepal as the first step of the expansion plan to the South Asian market. The MG Hector will be exported from the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat.

Official statement

Speaking on the commencement of exports, Rajeev Chaba, President, and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “MG Motor India is constantly progressing its operations, expanding the market reach, stakeholder base, and adding new customers and partners to the MG family. Taking this spirit forward, MG is geared up to expand its footprint across the other South Asian countries starting with Nepal. Hector has played a vital role in establishing our prowess in an Auto industry as dynamic and aggressive as the Indian Auto space, and we are looking forward to driving interest in Nepal with the launch of MG Hector.”

As it expands its horizons, gender diversity and women empowerment remain crucial tenets in MG’s core philosophy. While 37% of its workforce currently comprises women, it aims to reach 50% in the near future. MG’s Nepal-based dealer partner – Paramount Motors Pvt. Ltd. – is also aligned to support the gender diversity mission. In tandem with the Zonta Club of Kathmandu, Passion Drives will support initiatives around raising awareness on the importance of speaking up against domestic violence, work/public place harassment, and child marriage. The dealer partner will further work in areas of community development and other social responsibilities under the MG SEWA initiative.

Specs and features

SUVs continue to get powered by a 2.0-liter diesel engine mated to a 6-speed manual, producing 170 hp of power and 350 Nm of torque; a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol that comes with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed dual-clutch auto, producing 143 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque; and 1.5-liter petrol with a mild-hybrid system and 6-speed manual churning 143 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque.

The interiors, however, have been revamped and now seem more modern than before. The 2021 Hector’s interior has bid goodbye to the all-black theme and will now be offered in lighter champagne and black dual-tone theme. While the all-black theme made the interior look sportier, the new color choices will surely help the Hector feel a little more spacious than before.