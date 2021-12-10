2022 Honda CBR400R and CB400X Unveiled

Honda is trying to regain its position back in the Indian market with a slew of launches. The CB300R and H’ness Anniversary edition was recently unveiled and launched at the IBW 2021. Back at its home base in Japan, Honda recently updated their 400cc bikes which include CBR400R and CB400X. Both bikes have met with certain updates and were unveiled at Shanghai Auto Show which was held in April 2021.

2022 Honda CBR400R

The CBR400R which is a fully-faired bike has got new colour options for the year 2022. On the mechanical side, changes include a higher-spec Showa separate piston and big-piston forks. Apart from that, the updated bike has also been given dual disc brakes at the front that replace the previously found single disc with an axially mounted calliper at the front.

CBR400R gets power from the same 399cc liquid-cooled, parallel twin-cylinder engine that is responsible for delivering 45.4bhp of power at 9,000rpm and 38Nm of peak torque at 7,500rpm. The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox along with an assist and slipper clutch. On the other hand, CB400X which is an ADV-tourer bike has also been updated. The 2022 CB400X now gets upside-down forks and dual disc brakes that replace the previously found telescopic units and single disc. It carries forward certain elements from the previous model such as a tall windscreen, a sculpted fuel tank and front-heavy quarter-fairing.

It also uses the same 399cc, liquid-cooled, parallel twin-cylinder engine with 45.4bhp/38Nm out. It also gets the same six-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. 2022 CBR400R is available in three colour options- Grand Prix Red, Matte Ballistic Black Metallic, and Matte Jeans Blue Metallic and is offered at a price of JPY 841,500 (approx. INR 5.62 lakh).

On the other hand, CB400X is available in two paint schemes namely Pearl Glare White and Matte Ballistic Black Metallic and is offered at a price of JPY 858,000 (approx. INR 5.78 lakh)

For regular updates, follow us on Instagram here.