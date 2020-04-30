BMW Group India Announces Special After Sales Service For Doctors.

BMW launched a digital retail and service platform in India called BMW Contactless Experience, earlier this month. Now, BMW Group India has announced a special after sales service initiative exclusively for doctors who own a BMW or MINI car or a BMW Motorrad bike and have been selflessly working round the clock to fight the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. As a gesture of appreciation, BMW Group India, along with its dealer partners, will offer complementary engine oil service at its dealership service centres across the country.

Mr. Arlindo Teixeira, acting President, BMW Group India, said, “Earlier this month, BMW Group India pledged its contribution to fighting COVID-19 through its various CSR initiatives and by providing critical care equipment and services for medical facilities in Delhi NCR and Chennai.”

He further added that since doctors have been tirelessly working every day to ensure public health and safety, the German automaker will provide a complimentary engine oil service as a small gesture of appreciation from them and their dealer partners, for the selfless service of our patrons from the medical fraternity. In relation to that, he further stated that it is a joy for them and their dealer partners to take care of their BMW, MINI cars and BMW Motorrad bikes of their customers during this unprecedented time.

Doctors registered with Indian Medical Association, hospitals and clinics owning a BMW or MINI or a BMW Motorrad vehicle can register themselves at www.bmw-contactless.in to avail the service. Vehicles with engine oil service due as per Condition Based Service (CBS) will be eligible to avail the complimentary service within 90 days post the lockdown period. Existing BMW or MINI Service Inclusive package or warranty extension holders will be offered free sanitisation of the car in lieu of engine oil service. Further information on the terms and conditions can be availed by contacting the nearest BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad service centres.

Apart from doctors and other healthcare professionals, even normal BMW consumers can avail the services of ‘BMW Contactless Experience’. The platform easily lets customers seek out their desired BMW product, book the model, make payments, etc., amidst these challenging times. India’s nationwide lockdown protocols have shut down all automotive dealerships and online sales platforms seem to be the way forward.