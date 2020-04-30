Marelli Bags 2020 Automotive News PACE Award For Glare-Free High Beam Module

If you drive frequently during the night, you would know how irritating the high beam of oncoming vehicles can be. The intense beam of light blinds you for a few seconds and hampers focus and visibility drastically. Automobile manufacturers and suppliers have been constantly evolving and developing illumination setups to eliminate this problem. One such product innovator and supplier, Marelli recently won the 2020 Automotive News Pace Award for providing a glare-free high beam with high definition quality thanks to 1.3 million pixels. They have named this innovation h-Digi.

h-Digi is a product of Marelli Automotive Lighting and features digital micro-mirror technology (DMD), which has been used in an automotive lighting application for the first time. DMD has been available in simplified form in the consumer electronics sector for many years, however, it is a new optical component in the automotive field. It allows for better illumination and finer resolution as compared to other headlamps in the market, with the added ability to project on-road assistance and warning symbols for the driver.

h-Digi is the first lighting module in the market capable of using light as a communication tool. On-road image projections can include vehicle guidelines, weather warnings, speed limit changes, construction zone warnings, selective illumination of pedestrians, and crosswalk symbols. This high-resolution technology not only increases safety and comfort in human-driven vehicles, it will play a role in semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle development. A more robust image projection is possible when leveraging vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) technology, increasing the types of messages conveyed.

“We are honored to be recognized with the 2020 Automotive News PACE award,” said Sylvain Dubois, EVP and CEO Marelli Automotive Lighting. “Our company is steeped in innovation; it’s in our DNA. It’s what fuels us to develop disruptive technology that increases driver safety and comfort. This award is a testament to the focus and dedication of our team members, valued partners and customers, and our unwavering commitment to reducing traffic accidents and fatalities.”

h- Digi module increases low beam and high beam range, adds intensity when high beam and adaptive driving beam functions are activated, and allows for extremely precise light output without glaring oncoming drivers.