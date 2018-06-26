Trending:
2018 Season Of Suzuki Gixxer Cup To Kick-Off From July 5, 2018

Added in: Motorsport

Suzuki Motorcycles has announced that the 2018 season of Gixxer Cup will commence from July 05, 2018 at the Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore. Conducted under the aegis of FIM and FMSCI, in association with JK Tyre Motorsports, the selection process for the riders who will race at this year’s Gixxer Cup will also be conducted at the Kari Motor Speedway on July 02, 2018.

Suzuki Gixxer Cup – Official Images (1)

The riders will compete in two major categories –

  • JK Tyre Suzuki Gixxer Cup: For Riders aged 17 years and above, (Born after 01-01-1994 and before 01-01-2001)
  • Red Bull Road to Rookies Cup: Riders aged between 12 and 16 years. (Born after 01-01-2002 and before 31-03-2006)

Suzuki Gixxer Cup – Official Images (3)

Total of 22 riders will be selected for the JK Tyre Suzuki Gixxer Cup & 12 riders for the Red Bull Road to Rookies Cup. The selected riders will be given a thorough technical training session for three days at Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore, post which the riders will apply and obtain Federation of Motorsports Club of India (FMSCI) 2W License. This will be followed by theory sessions & on track riding under the guidance of experts in the industry. This training is to give a hands-on experience of the bikes that the riders will be racing for the season.

Suzuki Gixxer Cup – Official Images (4)

The first three-rounds of 2018 season of JK Tyre Suzuki Gixxer Cup would be held at the Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore, and the season’s finale at the Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida.

GIXXER CUP 2018 – SCHEDULE
Round 1July 05 –July 08Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore
Round 2August 30 – September 02Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore
Round 3October 11th  – October 14Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore
Round 4November 15th  – November 18Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida

Check out images from the previous Suzuki Gixxer Cup below: