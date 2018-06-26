SPIED: MG Motor’s RX5 Spotted In Pune, India

Recently, a heavily camouflaged test mule of the Baojun 530 SUV was spotted testing in India. Already available in the Chinese market, the SUV will be sold under MG badge in the Indian market. MG Motors had inaugurated their production facility in India in September 2017 and the first product from the brand is expected to be available in the showrooms in 2019.

Meanwhile, the folks at TeamBHP have reported new sighting of another MG vehicles somewhere in Pune. A heavily camouflaged test mule of the MG RX5 SUV was seen in the country. However, the test mule was seen in Left-Hand Drive format. The SUV is already available on sale in the Middle-East and in China.

In the Middle-Eastern market, the MG RX5 is available with a 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre petrol engines. The 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine is tuned to deliver 166 BHP of power @ 5,600 rpm and 250 Nm of peak torque @ 1,700-4,400 rpm. The 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder petrol motor, on the other hand, is rated for 217 BHP of power @ 5,300 rpm and 350 Nm of peak torque @ 2,500-4,000 rpm.

As aforementioned, MG Motors, with a minimum initial investment of INR 2,000 crore and an initial capacity of 80,000 units, will launch their first product in 2019. However, it is yet unknown which will be the first product to roll into the country. We should hear more official details by the end of the year, or in early 2019. Stay tuned for more updates.

Check out more images of the MG RX5 below:

Spy Image Source: TeamBHP