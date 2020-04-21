BMW F 900 XR and S 1000 XR India Launch Teased

Bavarian manufacturer BMW Motorrad has a very diversified line-up in India ranging from the affordable G310 twins to a litre-class superbike and the mighty GS. They recently released a teaser of their upcoming sport-tourers F 900 XR and S 1000 XR. Both have been developed keeping just one thing in mind, to decimate miles while being agile. They might look a bit similar but are very different when it comes to their underpinnings and powertrain.

We will get to the smaller F 900 XR first which is powered by the same 895cc parallel-twin engine which does the duty in F 850 GS but in a different set of tune to match its sport-touring characteristics. In the F 900 XR, it churns out 105 PS and 92 Nm of torque. BMW Motorrad has loaded the F 900 XR with a comprehensive set of electronics which includes traction control, cornering ABS, ride by wire with riding modes, cruise control, keyless ride, and adaptive cornering lights. BMW is renowned for using top-of-the-line cycle parts in their motorcycles and F 900 XR belongs to the higher end of the spectrum. Needless to say, it also uses quality components like an optional electronic rear suspension with dynamic adjustment. At the front, the 850 GS derived chassis of the F 900 XR is suspended by 43mm forks.

S 1000 XR’s looks might fool you into believing that it’s very similar to the F 900 XR but that is not the case as it packs a lot more punch. The beefier bodywork and the huge front radiator is a testimony to the fact that it packs the same powerplant from its S 1000 RR supersport sibling and the 999cc motor produces 164 PS and 114 Nm of torque. It gets the same electronics package as the F 900 XR and packs a few more goodies like wheelie control, hill start assist and a new 6.5-inch TFT instrumentation with four changeable themes. Expect the pricing of the F 900 XR to hover in the Rs 15-18 lakh bracket while the S 1000 XR is expected to be priced between Rs 18-21 lakh ex-showroom.