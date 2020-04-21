BS6 Yamaha FZ25 and FZS 25 Specs Revealed

Yamaha Motor India will be launching the BS6 updated version of the FZ25 in the domestic market soon and its details have surfaced online. Additionally, there is the FZS 25 which will have more features to differentiate itself from the standard FZ25. With the competition in this segment of 250 cc bikes growing, Yamaha is doing its best to address the needs of modern consumers.

The Japanese manufacturer has kept the proportions of the BSVI compliant FZ25 intact and the prices of both the motorcycles are expected to be revealed soon. The 2020 Yamaha FZS 25 will be offered in three different colour options – White Vermillion, Patina Green and Dark Matt Blue. The FZ25 will be offered in two colour options – Metallic Black and Racing Blue. The White Vermillion was also recently introduced to the MT15.

In terms of performance, both these motorcycles continue to be powered by the same 249cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine which has been updated to meet the upcoming BS6 emission norms. It generates a maximum power of 20.8PS at 8,000rpm and a peak torque of 20.1 Nm at 6,000rpm. The power and torque figures of both these bikes are exactly the same as their BS4 counterparts while the engine remains mated to a 5-speed transmission. The bikes continue to be equipped with telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock absorber at the rear end. The braking duties are handled by disc brakes at either side which is further mated to a dual-channel ABS unit as standard.

The fuel tank capacity, seat height and tyre size remain identical as the BSIV FZ25 that endured a decent success in the Indian market unlike its faired sibling, the Fazer 25. The 2020 Yamaha FZ25 and FZS 25 will feature bi-functional, Class D-type LED headlamp which has a single unit for both high and low beam. LED Daytime Running Lights are common but the FZS 25 gets noteworthy additions such as a taller windshield and knuckle guards.

In addition to that, the bike features a negative LCD display for the instrument console, an underbelly cowl and a side-stand engine cut-off switch. Also, gold wheels are available only for the FZS 25 in Patina Green & Dark Matte Blue.

There is no word on the pricing yet though one can expect the updated model to get a price hike of around INR 7,000 to INR 10,000 over the outgoing BS4 model which was last available with an ex-showroom price tag of INR 1.35 lakh. The FZS 25 will be slightly more premium than the FZ 25 upon arrival.